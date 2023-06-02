Street Fighter 6 best controller settings for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Street Fighter 6 is finally underway after much anticipation. It is the seventh entry into the series and features numerous upgrades over its predecessors. Although these enhancements certainly make the game feel and look next-gen, the title, at its core, is still a fighting game. In such titles, one's controller settings can play a huge role in determining the outcome of a fight. Hence, tweaking them correctly becomes a must.

Street Fighter 6 primarily offers two different sets of control schemes, Classic and Modern. The Classic scheme is more favorable for players who have played Street Fighter games previously and are accustomed to the controls. The Modern control scheme, however, is better for players new to the series or looking for a less complicated way to play the game.

This guide will take a closer look at the best controller settings for Street Fighter 6 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

A quick guide to the best Street Fighter 6 controller settings for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

To edit your Street Fighter 6 controller settings on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, simply go to the Options menu and navigate to the Controls tab. Here, you will be able to tweak all your controller settings.

As mentioned previously, the Classic layout may not be ideal for most. Although it provides more versatility, it might be complicated for a few since you have more buttons to act with. On the other hand, a Modern layout will be ideal for most as it is easier to adapt to.

Before changing the settings, it is advised to give the Default settings a shot. They are excellent this time and will suit most players. However, if they aren't doing it for you, then the following settings are suggested depending on the control scheme you will be using for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S:

Modern control scheme

Square: Light Attack

Light Attack X: Medium Attack

Medium Attack Circle: Heavy Attack

Heavy Attack Triangle: Special Move

Special Move R1: Light + Medium

Light + Medium R2: Assist

Assist L1: Drive Impact

Drive Impact L2: Drive Parry

Classic control scheme

Square: Light Punch

Light Punch X: Medium Punch

Medium Punch Circle: Heavy Punch

Heavy Punch Triangle: Light Kick

Light Kick R1: Medium Kick

Medium Kick R2: Heavy Kick

Heavy Kick L1: Heavy Punch + Heavy Kick

Heavy Punch + Heavy Kick L2: Medium Punch + Medium Kick

These controller settings will deliver an optimal and competitive experience for most in Street Fighter 6. However, it is worth noting here that fighting games and the settings one uses are highly preferential. Hence, it is advised to try out these settings and then tweak them as per your preference.

Street Fighter 6 launched on June 2, 2023, and is currently available to download on Windows PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

