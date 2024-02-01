Best Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League settings for PS5

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is now available on the PS5. The game targets 60 FPS on the consoles. The resolution will dynamically vary between 1440p and 4K. Given the graphical fidelity it promises, you can always expect it to stay below UHD.
The PS5 and Xbox Series X don't get a Quality or Performance mode toggle, and the only customizable settings are controller options and those related to gameplay.
Let's review the best combinations since there are dozens of them in the new looter shooter from Warner Bros.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League settings for PS5
The controller settings are the most crucial in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, the latest open-world title set in the Arkhamverse. The game bundles a ton of these options that can be customized to best suit your playing style. There are also some gameplay and interface settings that can be altered to your liking.
Here is a complete list of the best settings for the PS5:
Controls
- Invert look X: Off
- Invert look Y: Off
- Wireless controller layout: Default
- View/Customize layout: As per your preferences
- Base sensitivity: 85
- Aim-down-sights sensitivity: 50
- Scoped sensitivity: 20
- Swap sticks: Off
- Move dead zone: 25
- Look dead zone: 20
- Aim assist: Default
- Vibration: On
- Vibration intensity: 100
- Adaptive triggers: High
Gameplay
- Auto-run: Off
- Movement input cancels auto-run: Off
- Toggle aiming: Off
- Tap inputs: Tap
- Input cooldown: Off
- Disable graphic neck bomb effects: Off
- Camera distance: 5
- Traversal camera auto-flow: Medium
- Traversal camera auto-correct: Medium
- Melee camera auto-correct: Medium
- Knockback auto-camera: On
- Camera center: On
- Camera center on objective: Off
- Camera flip: Off
- ADS camera flip: Off
Interface
- HUD: On
- Mini-map: On
- Aiming reticle: On
- Larger persistent ceter dot: Off
- Enemy health bars: off
- Enemy health bar prompts: Off
- Damage numbersL Off
- Incoming damage indicators: Off
- Player names: Off
- Player markers: Off
- Dynamic tutorials: Off
- Reset dynamic tutorials: Off
- Combat flair challenges: On
- Fullscreen effects: Off
- Low health/Shield screen effects: Off
- Color-blind modes: Off
- Customize colors: As per your preferences
Audio
- Master volume: 80
- SFX volume: 100
- Dialog volume: 100
- Music volume: 100
- Audio output: As per your setup
- Wireless controller speaker: On
- Wireless controller volume: 100
- Dynamic range: 100
- Streamer mode: On
- Dialog languageL Off
- Text language: English
- Subtitles: On
- Subtitles in menus: On
- Text size: Small
- Text color: White
- Background color: Black
- Background opacity: 50
- Speaker names: On
- Text-to-speech: Off
- Volume: N/A
- Voice: N/A
- Speed: N/A
- Voice chat: On
- Volume: 100
- Mic gainL 0
- Speech-to-text: Off
- Keyboard-to-speech: Off
Video
- Brightness and HDR: As per your preferences
- Field of view: 110
- Camera shake: 0
- Motion blur: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Lens flare: Off
- Chromatic aberration: Off
- Film grain: 0
The PS5 is a fantastic console to enjoy the new Suicide Squad title on. The game looks fantastic on the machine. Moreover, with the above settings combinations applied, you can enjoy a decent experience fine-tuned to best suit your preferences.