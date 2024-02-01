Best Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League settings for PS5

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is now available on the PS5. The game targets 60 FPS on the consoles. The resolution will dynamically vary between 1440p and 4K. Given the graphical fidelity it promises, you can always expect it to stay below UHD.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X don't get a Quality or Performance mode toggle, and the only customizable settings are controller options and those related to gameplay.

Let's review the best combinations since there are dozens of them in the new looter shooter from Warner Bros.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League settings for PS5

The controller settings are the most crucial in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, the latest open-world title set in the Arkhamverse. The game bundles a ton of these options that can be customized to best suit your playing style. There are also some gameplay and interface settings that can be altered to your liking.

Here is a complete list of the best settings for the PS5:

Controls

Invert look X: Off

Off Invert look Y: Off

Off Wireless controller layout: Default

Default View/Customize layout: As per your preferences

As per your preferences Base sensitivity: 85

85 Aim-down-sights sensitivity: 50

50 Scoped sensitivity: 20

20 Swap sticks: Off

Off Move dead zone: 25

25 Look dead zone: 20

20 Aim assist: Default

Default Vibration: On

On Vibration intensity: 100

100 Adaptive triggers: High

Gameplay

Auto-run: Off

Off Movement input cancels auto-run: Off

Off Toggle aiming: Off

Off Tap inputs: Tap

Tap Input cooldown: Off

Off Disable graphic neck bomb effects: Off

Off Camera distance: 5

5 Traversal camera auto-flow: Medium

Medium Traversal camera auto-correct: Medium

Medium Melee camera auto-correct: Medium

Medium Knockback auto-camera: On

On Camera center: On

On Camera center on objective: Off

Off Camera flip: Off

Off ADS camera flip: Off

Interface

HUD: On

On Mini-map: On

On Aiming reticle: On

On Larger persistent ceter dot: Off

Off Enemy health bars: off

off Enemy health bar prompts: Off

Off Damage numbersL Off

Off Incoming damage indicators: Off

Off Player names: Off

Off Player markers: Off

Off Dynamic tutorials: Off

Off Reset dynamic tutorials: Off

Off Combat flair challenges: On

On Fullscreen effects: Off

Off Low health/Shield screen effects: Off

Off Color-blind modes: Off

Off Customize colors: As per your preferences

Audio

Master volume: 80

80 SFX volume: 100

100 Dialog volume: 100

100 Music volume: 100

100 Audio output: As per your setup

As per your setup Wireless controller speaker: On

On Wireless controller volume: 100

100 Dynamic range: 100

100 Streamer mode: On

On Dialog languageL Off

Off Text language : English

: English Subtitles: On

On Subtitles in menus: On

On Text size: Small

Small Text color: White

White Background color: Black

Black Background opacity: 50

50 Speaker names : On

: Text-to-speech: Off

Off Volume: N/A

N/A Voice: N/A

N/A Speed: N/A

N/A Voice chat: On

On Volume: 100

100 Mic gainL 0

0 Speech-to-text: Off

Off Keyboard-to-speech: Off

Video

Brightness and HDR: As per your preferences

As per your preferences Field of view: 110

110 Camera shake: 0

0 Motion blur: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Lens flare: Off

Off Chromatic aberration: Off

Off Film grain: 0

The PS5 is a fantastic console to enjoy the new Suicide Squad title on. The game looks fantastic on the machine. Moreover, with the above settings combinations applied, you can enjoy a decent experience fine-tuned to best suit your preferences.