Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT and AMD RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT are superb video cards for playing Tekken 8. The game is not difficult to run on modest hardware and is optimized well on PC, which means those on the last-generation 6700 XT cards will have slight to no issues in terms of performance. Both GPUs were introduced for 1440p gaming, and they continue to deliver at this resolution in various titles.

However, we recommend some settings tweaks for a balanced experience in Tekken 8. The game is capped at 60 FPS, which means you can crank up the settings without losing much smoothness.

We have prepared this cheat sheet with the best settings combinations for the 6700 XT and 6750 XT graphics cards. You can use it to quickly get the best experience in the title without much trial and error.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT can play Tekken 8 at 1440p (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT was originally launched as a 1440p gaming graphics card to compete against the RTX 3070. It still delivers at this resolution, albeit with some graphics settings tweaks applied. In Tekken 8, you can comfortably play at this resolution without losing much performance.

We recommend the Ultra settings for the 6700 XT graphics card. The game also supports AMD FSR. Setting it to the Quality preset helps get rid of any frame drops or stutters. This ensures smooth gameplay for the best experiences.

The detailed settings list for the graphics card is listed below:

Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: DLSS

DLSS Anti-aliasing quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: Ultra

Ultra Measure/Display FPS: Ultra

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for AMD RX 6750 XT

The MSI Gaming X RX 6750 XT video card (Image via MSI)

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT packs slightly more rendering power than the RX 6700 XT. This is because of the higher clock speeds it relies on to deliver better performance. The underlying hardware remains the same, which means the overall settings recommendation for the card also remains the same.

We recommend the Ultra settings in Tekken 8 with FSR set to Quality at 1440p for the best experience. The game runs slightly better on this graphics card thanks to its extra rendering prowess.

The settings list is as follows:

Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: DLSS

DLSS Anti-aliasing quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: Ultra

Ultra Measure/Display FPS: Ultra

The AMD RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT are still capable of running the latest video games. The GPUs were launched for 1440p gaming, and both deliver at this resolution in well-optimized games like Tekken 8. With the above settings combinations applied, you can expect a superb experience in the title.