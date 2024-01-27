Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are video cards capable of playing Tekken 8. These are the latest offerings in a line of mid-range 1080p gaming options from Team Green and are bundled with the best hardware and software innovations in terms of rendering technology. Besides, the newest entry in the long-running fighting series isn't very demanding on PC and is optimized well. Thus, capable pixel pushers like the 4060 have zero problems running the game.

Both GPUs are powerful enough to allow gamers to crank up Tekken 8's settings past the usual FHD that's recommended. That said, it requires a bit of fine-tuning to hit 60 FPS consistently. This guide will list how you can play the new Tekken at its best visual quality on the 4060 GPUs.

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

The MSI Ventus 2x variant of the 4060 (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 4060 primarily targets the 1080p resolution. However, the GPU can also handle multiple older and well-optimized games at 1440p and 4K resolutions without presenting many issues. Tekken 8, for instance, runs pretty well at QHD on this graphics card.

We recommend the Ultra settings in this game for the best experience. You can stick to these options while maintaining a steady 60 FPS. The title also supports DLSS, and we recommend setting it to the Quality preset for a balanced experience.

The detailed settings you should use in this game for the RTX 4060 are as follows:

Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: TAAU

TAAU Anti-aliasing quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: Ultra

Ultra Measure/Display FPS: Ultra

Also, check out the best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti.

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti can play Tekken 8 at 1440p (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti counterpart. Both 8 and 16 GB variants of this card have admirable rendering prowess, as we found in our review. You can easily play Tekken 8 at 4K on this card while still maintaining 60 FPS consistently without major issues.

This title's Ultra settings work pretty well on the GPU, and we recommend setting DLSS to Quality for a decent experience. The detailed settings to use on this graphics card are as follows:

Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: TAAU

TAAU Anti-aliasing quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: Ultra

Ultra Measure/Display FPS: Ultra

Also, check out the best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti.

Overall, Nvidia's RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are some of the latest pixel pushers in the market designed to handle the most demanding games. They can play Tekken 8 pretty well with the above settings applied, and performance will never be an issue.