Best Tekken 8 settings for PlayStation 5

Tekken 8 is now available on the PlayStation 5. The latest entry in the long-running fighting game series isn't available on the last-gen PS4, so the developers have been able to deliver incredible visuals and gameplay mechanics that only the newer console supports. It targets 4K 60 FPS gameplay without major performance issues on the device. The title has been optimized well on the console, so players can get started without having to engage in a trial-and-error tinkering process with the settings.

Apart from the performance settings, the game also bundles several customization options that can be tweaked to your liking. Some of them can impact gameplay in a major way, so reviewing them once before starting is important. In this article, we have compiled the best Tekken 8 settings combinations for the PlayStation 5.

Tekken 8 settings for PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 can play Tekken 8 at 4K 60 FPS (Image via Amazon)

The controller settings are important in fighting games like Tekken 8. Setting them up properly may determine whether you win or lose a match. We recommend the following settings for the best experience.

Controller setup

Left Punch (LP): ◻

◻ Right Punch (RP) : △

: △ Left Kick (LK): ╳

╳ Right Kick (RK): ◯

Throw (LP+LK): --

-- Throw (RP+RK): --

-- LP+RP: --

-- LK+RK: --

-- RP+LK: --

-- LP+RP+LK: --

-- LP+RP+RK: --

-- LP+LK+RK: --

-- LP+RP+LK+RK: --

-- Heat burst / Heat smash: R1

R1 Rage art: R2

R2 Special style: L1

L1 Character movements: D-pad / L stick

Avatar camera settings

Vertical camera controls: Normal

Normal Horizontal camera controls: Normal

Normal Camera speed: 5

5 Automatic camera tracking: On

On Camera tracking speed: 5

Also, check out the best Tekken 8 settings for Steam Deck.

Screen settings

Tekken 8 doesn't have a Quality or Performance mode toggle (Image via SteelSeries)

As mentioned earlier, Tekken 8 doesn't have any performance mode toggles on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox since it is designed to run at 4K 60 FPS on both consoles. The available display settings don't alter framerates. The best combination is as follows.

Battle HUD position settings: As per your preference

As per your preference Tekken ball HUD position settings: As per your preference

As per your preference Dynamic range settings: As per your preference

As per your preference Show online status: On

On Effect saturation settings: Medium

Sound settings

Master volume: 8

8 BGM volume: 5

5 SFX volume: 5

5 Voice volume: 5

5 Environmental volume: 5

5 Subtitles: On

Color support

Color perception type: Off

Game option settings

No. of rounds (VS): 3

3 Round duration (VS): 60

60 No. of rounds (Tekken Ball): 2

2 Round duration (Tekken Ball): 60

60 No. of rounds (Ghost battle): 3

3 Round duration (Ghost battle): 60

60 Controller vibration settings: On

On Tournament settings: Off

Off Cross-platform play: On

On Rollback setting: Standard

Standard Notification settings: On

Also, check out the best Tekken 8 settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.

The PlayStation 5 is a fantastic machine for enjoying Tekken 8 since you can play the game with the best visuals and resolutions on the console. Moreover, the above settings will likely give you an edge in terms of gameplay.