Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Steam Deck

Tekken 8, the latest entry in the long-running fighting game series, is not so demanding on hardware. It can run well on modest systems like the Steam Deck, which struggles in most modern releases. Besides being well-optimized, the game also bundles many customizable graphics options that must be fine-tuned for the best experience. We recommend spending some time tweaking the settings before diving into gameplay to ensure stable framerates.

Manually going through the settings can be a bit overwhelming for some, especially if you want to enjoy the game without getting into the technicalities. To help you get started quickly, we have prepared this cheat sheet with the best settings combinations for the Deck in the new Tekken game at various framerates.

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck

The Steam Deck can play Tekken 8 comfortably at 30 FPS (Image via Amazon)

The Steam Deck can easily do 30 FPS in Tekken 8 without major compromises. You can play the game at the console's native 1280x800 resolution while hitting this framerate consistently without major stutters.

We recommend a mix of Low, Medium, and High settings for the best in-game experience. Besides, the fighting game also brings support for AMD FSR, which helps boost framerates further on modest hardware. However, if you are solely targeting 30 FPS, FSR isn't mandatory.

The best settings combination for the game is as follows:

Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: TAAU

TAAU Anti-aliasing quality: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Texture quality: Low

Low Effect quality: Medium

Medium Post-processing quality: High

High Background quality: High

High Measure/Display FPS: On

You can also check out the best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck

With some tweaks, the Steam Deck can play Tekken 8 at 60 FPS (Image via Valve)

Getting 60 FPS can be a bit tricky on the Steam Deck. Tekken 8 is locked to this framerate; hence, it will allow maximum smoothness, but you must crank down the settings seriously to hit 60 consistently.

We recommend a mix of Low and Medium settings with FSR set to Quality if you want high framerates. Do note the game won't look the best with these settings applied. However, if you want the extra edge higher framerates can give, this combination is worth it.

The detailed settings list for the Deck is as follows:

Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: FSR Quality

FSR Quality Anti-aliasing quality: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Low

Low Texture quality: Low

Low Effect quality: Medium

Medium Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Background quality: Medium

Medium Measure/Display FPS: On

You can also check out the best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti.

The Steam Deck is one of the weakest handhelds out there. It is due for an upgrade sometime soon. Despite this, it can play the latest games like Tekken 8 without major performance issues with the above tweaks applied. The new Tekken title isn't particularly demanding on PC, which helps modest hardware like the Deck catch up.

Check out other guides for the Steam Deck:

WWE 2K23 Steam Deck guide || Best games like GTA V on Steam Deck || Best Starfield settings for Steam Deck || How to accept and buy gifts on Steam Deck || Steam Deck "Compatibility Tool Failed" error fix