Tekken 8 settings you need to change before playing

It is important to set the most optimal Tekken 8 settings when playing the game. This is particularly true for those who are unacquainted with the franchise, lack clarity regarding control schemes, or simply require assistance. The title has many established fighters and is equipped with an innovative Heat System that heightens their prowess in combat. For this reason, you must have the finest conceivable settings.

This guide walks you through the changes that might be needed in Tekken 8.

Best Tekken 8 settings: Graphics settings, controller settings, and more for an optimal experience

Graphics settings for PC

Here are the best Tekken 8 settings you can use:

Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution V-Sync : Off

: Off Variable Rate Shading : Off

: Off Rendering Quality Preset : Custom

: Custom Rendering Scale : 80

: 80 Upscaling : DLSS Performance (if Nvidia GPU), TAAU (if AMD GPU), else set it to TSR

: DLSS Performance (if Nvidia GPU), TAAU (if AMD GPU), else set it to TSR Anti-Aliasing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Ultra (if 8GB or higher VRAM), Medium (if 6 GB VRAM), Low (4GB or lower VRAM)

: Ultra (if 8GB or higher VRAM), Medium (if 6 GB VRAM), Low (4GB or lower VRAM) Effect Quality : Low

: Low Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Background Quality : Low

: Low Measure/Display FPS: Off

Keep in mind that these recommended Tekken 8 settings are just suggestions to help you begin your gaming experience. Depending on your system's specifications and the level of performance you seek, it might be necessary for you to make minor adjustments as needed.

Controller settings

Left Punch (LP) : Square

: Square Right Punch (RP) : Triangle

: Triangle Left Kick (LK) : Cross

: Cross Right Kick (RK) : Circle

: Circle Throw (LP+LK) : L2

: L2 Throw (RP+RK) : R2

: R2 LP+RK : L1

: L1 RP+LK : R1

: R1 Heat Burst/Heat Smash : L3

: L3 RAGE ART : R3

: R3 Character Movements: D-pad

If you are using the default PS5 controller, it is advisable to disable the Special Style feature. To do so, navigate to the control setup and deactivate the button. However, if you are relatively new to gaming or consider yourself a beginner, the Special Style option can be quite useful. Keep in mind that the assigned button can also serve other functions apart from its default role.

If you want to excel in maneuvering techniques such as Backdashing or Korean Backdashing in Tekken 8, it is advisable to rely on the D-pad rather than the analog. The mastery of these intricate movements can prove to be quite challenging when utilizing the analog stick.

With the custom control settings, you have the power to assign any action in the game to a particular button. Moreover, it proves to be fantastic when you decide to switch characters and need to remap the controls. Even altering just one control input can have a profound impact on your overall gaming experience, enhancing your enjoyment significantly.

