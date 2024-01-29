Best Tekken 8 settings for Xbox Series X|S

Tekken 8 has launched exclusively on the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. The game isn't available for the last-gen Xbox One, so the developers have been able to bring better performance and resolutions to the fighting experience. The cheaper Series S runs the game at 1440p 60 FPS, while the flagship Series X can do 4K 60 FPS without major issues.

Although there is no Performance or Quality mode toggle in Tekken, unlike some other high-profile Xbox releases, it comes with a bunch of settings that are worth reviewing before getting started. We will list the best combinations for both Microsoft consoles in this article.

Tekken 8 settings for Xbox Series X and Series S

The Xbox Series X can play Tekken 8 at 4K 60 FPS (Image via Microsoft)

The controller settings are the most vital in Tekken 8. If you get these right, you can have an edge in gameplay against your opponents. The best settings are listed below. However, what's more important is your mastery of the movements, which will make you unstoppable in any fight.

Controller setup

Left Punch (LP): X

X Right Punch (RP): Y

Y Left Kick (LK): A

A Right Kick (RK): B

B Throw (LP+LK): --

-- Throw (RP+RK): --

-- LP+RP: --

-- LK+RK: --

-- RP+LK: --

-- LP+RP+LK: --

-- LP+RP+RK: --

-- LP+LK+RK: --

-- LP+RP+LK+RK: --

-- Heat burst / Heat smash: R1

R1 Rage art: R2

R2 Special style: L1

L1 Character movements: D-pad / L stick

Avatar camera settings

Vertical camera controls: Normal

Normal Horizontal camera controls: Normal

Normal Camera speed: 5

5 Automatic camera tracking: On

On Camera tracking speed: 5

Screen settings

Tekken 8 is designed to run well on the Xbox Series X|S out of the box (Image via SteelSeries)

Tekken 8 doesn't have any Quality or Performance mode toggle on the Xbox Series X|S. Both consoles can play the game at 60 FPS at the native image quality without performance issues. Besides this, the available screen settings generally tweak the appearance of the game. The best combination is as follows.

Battle HUD position settings: As per your preference

As per your preference Tekken ball HUD position settings: As per your preference

As per your preference Dynamic range settings: As per your preference

As per your preference Show online status: On

On Effect saturation settings: Medium

Sound settings

Master volume: 8

8 BGM volume: 5

5 SFX volume: 5

5 Voice volume: 5

5 Environmental volume: 5

5 Subtitles: On

Color support

Color perception type: Off

Game option settings

No. of rounds (VS): 3

3 Round duration (VS): 60

60 No. of rounds (Tekken Ball): 2

2 Round duration (Tekken Ball): 60

60 No. of rounds (Ghost battle): 3

3 Round duration (Ghost battle): 60

60 Controller vibration settings: On

On Tournament settings: Off

Off Cross-platform play: On

On Rollback setting: Standard

Standard Notification settings: On

Tekken 8 is designed pretty well on the Xbox Series X|S out of the box without major tweaks. The above settings list will only slightly alter the gameplay and not change how it looks or performs, so you can have a fantastic experience with these changes applied.