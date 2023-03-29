Best The Last of Us Part 1 graphics settings for the Steam Deck

The Last of Us Part 1 brings a host of improved graphical features. It builds upon the game from the PlayStation 3 era and introduces several enhancements to meet current-gen standards and expectations. However, these improvements come at a cost; the game struggles to run properly on PC, even on modern hardware. Many claim poor optimization is to blame.

The Steam Deck is Valve's entry into the handheld gaming space. It is powered by an AMD APU comprising a Ryzen Zen 2 CPU with an RDNA 2 GPU. Despite its small form factor, it packs a punch and is capable of playing most new titles, including games like Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Atomic Heart, and more.

This guide will take a closer look at the best possible graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 on the Steam Deck.

The Last of Us Part 1 isn't perfect on the Steam Deck yet

The Last of Us Part 1, although playable, is yet to receive a 'Playable' or 'Verified' rating for the Steam Deck. At the moment, it is poorly optimized for all PC platforms, including the Deck, leading to crashes, performance issues, stutters, and more.

However, most of these performance issues can be mitigated to an extent if proper graphics settings are used. This guide suggests settings that allow for a blend of playable framerate and decent visuals. Having said that, these are the best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the Steam Deck:

Display

General

Display: 1

1 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 1280x720

1280x720 Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Unlocked

Resolution scaling

Scaling Mode: AMD FSR 2

AMD FSR 2 Render Scale: Locked

Locked Quality: Performance

Performance Sharpening: Between 30 and 40

Effects

Field of View: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Gore: As per the user's preference.

Graphics

Graphics Preset: Custom

Custom Animation Quality: Medium

Geometry Settings

Draw Distance: Low

Low Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Medium

Medium Character Level of Detail: Medium

Medium Environment Level of Detail: Low

Texture Settings

Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Locked

Locked Character Texture Quality: Locked

Locked Environment Texture Quality: Locked

Locked Visual Effects Texture Quality: Locked

Locked Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 2x

2x Texture Sampling Quality: Medium

Lighting Settings

Ambient Shadow Quality: Quarter Resolution

Quarter Resolution Directional Shadow Resolution: Low

Low Directional Shadow Distance: Low

Low Image Based Lighting: Off

Off Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Low

Low Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Low

Low Bounced Lighting: Off

Off Screen Space Shadows Quality: Low

Low Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Contact Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Directional Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Cone Tracing: Off

Reflections Settings

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: Locked

Locked Screen Space Reflections Distance: Locked

Locked Glossy Reflections Quality: Locked

Locked Real-time Reflections Quality: Low

Low Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: Off

Shading Settings

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: Low

Low Refraction Quality: Half Resolution

Post-Effects Settings

Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Depth of Field Quality: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur Quality: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur Resolution: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Bloom Resolution: As per the user's preference.

Visual Effects Settings

Volumetric Effects Quality: Low

Low Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.

Given the game was only released yesterday, March 28, The Last of Us Part 1's ongoing issues are likely to be resolved soon. Till then, you can try the above settings for a stable experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes