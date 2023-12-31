Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti was launched as a mid-range sub-$300 graphics card back in 2019. Even though four years have passed since it was launched, this GPU is still capable of running the latest video games like Warzone 3. You might not be able to play these games at their highest settings, however. That said, with some compromises applied, you can derive playable framerates using this card.

Warzone, like every other Call of Duty game that came out in the past few years, offers a huge list of graphics options. While that is good for fine-tuning this title's gameplay, it can make figuring out what settings to use difficult.

To help you enjoy Warzone 3 to its fullest, this article will provide the best settings to employ in the game when it's running on Nvidia's 1660 Ti. The list in the section below includes the new options introduced with this title's latest update. It's also worth mentioning we have primarily targeted 60 FPS at 1080p on the graphics card.

Ideal Warzone 3 (WZ3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

When it was launched, Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti was capable enough of handling most games at 1440p. However, these days, we recommend that players stick to 1080p for the most part.

In Warzone 3, a mix of normal, medium, and high works best. This ensures visual fidelity while yielding a high framerate.

A stable 60 FPS or more is quite crucial in competitive shooters like Call of Duty. With that in mind, here are the best settings for the GTX 1660 Ti to use in Warzone:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Medium

Medium Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: Medium

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred physics quality: Medium

Medium Weather grid volumes: High

High Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Overall, Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti continues to impress in terms of its capabilities in the latest video games despite its age. Although the graphics card has been overpowered in recent times, you can expect superb experiences in well-optimized titles like Warzone 3 with the above settings list applied.