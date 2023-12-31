Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti was launched as a mid-range sub-$300 graphics card back in 2019. Even though four years have passed since it was launched, this GPU is still capable of running the latest video games like Warzone 3. You might not be able to play these games at their highest settings, however. That said, with some compromises applied, you can derive playable framerates using this card.
Warzone, like every other Call of Duty game that came out in the past few years, offers a huge list of graphics options. While that is good for fine-tuning this title's gameplay, it can make figuring out what settings to use difficult.
To help you enjoy Warzone 3 to its fullest, this article will provide the best settings to employ in the game when it's running on Nvidia's 1660 Ti. The list in the section below includes the new options introduced with this title's latest update. It's also worth mentioning we have primarily targeted 60 FPS at 1080p on the graphics card.
Ideal Warzone 3 (WZ3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti
When it was launched, Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti was capable enough of handling most games at 1440p. However, these days, we recommend that players stick to 1080p for the most part.
In Warzone 3, a mix of normal, medium, and high works best. This ensures visual fidelity while yielding a high framerate.
A stable 60 FPS or more is quite crucial in competitive shooters like Call of Duty. With that in mind, here are the best settings for the GTX 1660 Ti to use in Warzone:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Medium
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: Medium
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred physics quality: Medium
- Weather grid volumes: High
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Overall, Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti continues to impress in terms of its capabilities in the latest video games despite its age. Although the graphics card has been overpowered in recent times, you can expect superb experiences in well-optimized titles like Warzone 3 with the above settings list applied.