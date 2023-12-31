Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are aging mid-range cards for 1080p cards. They aren't the best options for playing Warzone 3, but you can have a decent experience in the shooter with some tweaks. Fortunately, Call of Duty devs have optimized their game well on PC. Some modest hardware doesn't have to walk the extra mile to push out playable framerates.
The game comes with a massive list of customization settings. To the regular player, going through them one by one can feel overwhelming. We will list the ideal combination for the Turing-based 60-class cards in this article.
Best Warzone 3 (WZ3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060
The Nvidia RTX 2060 can play Warzone 3 at 1080p with some tweaks to the settings. We recommend a mix of low, medium, and high. This ensures the game looks pretty while delivering 50+ FPS in most scenarios. You might still encounter some framedrops given the limited rendering capability and the 6 GB memory buffer on the GPU.
The best settings combination for the RTX 2060 in Call of Duty is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 2060
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Medium
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: Medium
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred physics quality: Medium
- Weather grid volumes: High
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Best Warzone 3 (WZ3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super
The RTX 2060 Super is considerably more powerful than the 2060 and has an 8 GB VRAM buffer. This gives it an edge in Warzone 3. You can crank up some of the settings to a mix of medium or high and still maintain decent FPS.
The following settings work best for the RTX 2060 Super:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 2060 Super
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are on their last legs. The cards are falling short of the requirements of most modern AAA titles like Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy. However, some less demanding titles like Warzone 3 remain pretty playable on the GPUs with the above tweaks.