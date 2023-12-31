Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are aging mid-range cards for 1080p cards. They aren't the best options for playing Warzone 3, but you can have a decent experience in the shooter with some tweaks. Fortunately, Call of Duty devs have optimized their game well on PC. Some modest hardware doesn't have to walk the extra mile to push out playable framerates.

The game comes with a massive list of customization settings. To the regular player, going through them one by one can feel overwhelming. We will list the ideal combination for the Turing-based 60-class cards in this article.

Best Warzone 3 (WZ3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060

The Nvidia RTX 2060 can play Warzone 3 at 1080p with some tweaks to the settings. We recommend a mix of low, medium, and high. This ensures the game looks pretty while delivering 50+ FPS in most scenarios. You might still encounter some framedrops given the limited rendering capability and the 6 GB memory buffer on the GPU.

The best settings combination for the RTX 2060 in Call of Duty is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 2060

Nvidia RTX 2060 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Medium

Medium Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: Medium

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred physics quality: Medium

Medium Weather grid volumes: High

High Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Best Warzone 3 (WZ3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super is considerably more powerful than the 2060 and has an 8 GB VRAM buffer. This gives it an edge in Warzone 3. You can crank up some of the settings to a mix of medium or high and still maintain decent FPS.

The following settings work best for the RTX 2060 Super:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

Nvidia RTX 2060 Super Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are on their last legs. The cards are falling short of the requirements of most modern AAA titles like Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy. However, some less demanding titles like Warzone 3 remain pretty playable on the GPUs with the above tweaks.