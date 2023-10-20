Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060

The Nvidia RTX 2060 was launched as a mid-range 1080p gaming graphics card in the Turing generation. It has already been replaced by much more capable options like the RTX 3060 and the new 4060 GPUs. With an older architecture and limited VRAM buffer, the GPU has already fallen short of the requirements of the latest and most demanding video games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
The new series installment is very well optimized on PC. This means gamers with modest hardware like the RTX 2060 can easily have a wonderful experience in the shooter without major compromises to the visual fidelity. The game bundles a bunch of settings that need to be adequately customized for high framerates. We will list the ideal graphics options combination in this article.
Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060
The Nvidia RTX 2060 is limited by its 6 GB VRAM, and it isn't the fastest pixel-pusher out there. Hence, gamers will have to crank down the settings in Modern Warfare 3. We recommend a mix of medium and normal graphics options for the GPU. You don't need to rely on any form of upscaling with these settings applied at 1080p.
The detailed settings list for the RTX 2060 are as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 2060
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Medium
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: Medium
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred physics quality: Medium
- Weather grid volumes: High
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 plays pretty well on the RTX 2060 despite being a demanding game. The Turing-based 60-class graphics card continues to be relevant even over five years since its initial debut. Gamers still on this GPU can enjoy a decent experience at high framerates in the latest first-person shooter.