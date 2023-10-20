Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060

The Nvidia RTX 2060 was launched as a mid-range 1080p gaming graphics card in the Turing generation. It has already been replaced by much more capable options like the RTX 3060 and the new 4060 GPUs. With an older architecture and limited VRAM buffer, the GPU has already fallen short of the requirements of the latest and most demanding video games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The new series installment is very well optimized on PC. This means gamers with modest hardware like the RTX 2060 can easily have a wonderful experience in the shooter without major compromises to the visual fidelity. The game bundles a bunch of settings that need to be adequately customized for high framerates. We will list the ideal graphics options combination in this article.

Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060

The Nvidia RTX 2060 is limited by its 6 GB VRAM, and it isn't the fastest pixel-pusher out there. Hence, gamers will have to crank down the settings in Modern Warfare 3. We recommend a mix of medium and normal graphics options for the GPU. You don't need to rely on any form of upscaling with these settings applied at 1080p.

The detailed settings list for the RTX 2060 are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 2060

Nvidia RTX 2060 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Medium

Medium Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: Medium

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred physics quality: Medium

Medium Weather grid volumes: High

High Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 plays pretty well on the RTX 2060 despite being a demanding game. The Turing-based 60-class graphics card continues to be relevant even over five years since its initial debut. Gamers still on this GPU can enjoy a decent experience at high framerates in the latest first-person shooter.