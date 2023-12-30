Best Warzone 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti were introduced as high-end 1080p gaming graphics cards in the current Ada Lovelace generation. The cards live up to their promise in the latest video games like Warzone 3. Call of Duty is already pretty well optimized on PC these days. Moreover, if you have one of the latest pixel pushers, performance won't be a major concern.

At their core, the 4060 GPUs are a budget offering. They have been designed for 1080p gaming with some compromises. You'll likely want to crank down some of the settings in Warzone 3 to unlock high framerates in the title.

This article will list the combination of settings that works best for the cards. The game packs a variety of customizable graphics options that can overwhelm some players. However, with this blueprint in hand, fine-tuning the shooter will be a breeze.

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

The Nvidia RTX 4060 can play Warzone 3 at high framerates at FHD resolution with some tweaks applied to the settings. We recommend a mix of normal, medium, and high settings that ensure the game looks decent while maintaining performance.

The detailed settings for the RTX 4060 are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4060

Nvidia RTX 4060 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti packs considerably more rendering prowess than its cheaper sibling. Gamers with this card can crank up the settings in Warzone 3 without losing out on performance. However, we still recommend a mix of medium, high, and ultra graphics options for an ideal experience.

The detailed list of the graphics settings for the 4060 Ti is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are some of the latest 1080p gaming cards in the market, built with the latest games in mind. With the above combinations applied in Warzone, gamers can have a wonderful experience.