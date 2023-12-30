Best Warzone 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti were introduced as high-end 1080p gaming graphics cards in the current Ada Lovelace generation. The cards live up to their promise in the latest video games like Warzone 3. Call of Duty is already pretty well optimized on PC these days. Moreover, if you have one of the latest pixel pushers, performance won't be a major concern.
At their core, the 4060 GPUs are a budget offering. They have been designed for 1080p gaming with some compromises. You'll likely want to crank down some of the settings in Warzone 3 to unlock high framerates in the title.
This article will list the combination of settings that works best for the cards. The game packs a variety of customizable graphics options that can overwhelm some players. However, with this blueprint in hand, fine-tuning the shooter will be a breeze.
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060
The Nvidia RTX 4060 can play Warzone 3 at high framerates at FHD resolution with some tweaks applied to the settings. We recommend a mix of normal, medium, and high settings that ensure the game looks decent while maintaining performance.
The detailed settings for the RTX 4060 are as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4060
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti packs considerably more rendering prowess than its cheaper sibling. Gamers with this card can crank up the settings in Warzone 3 without losing out on performance. However, we still recommend a mix of medium, high, and ultra graphics options for an ideal experience.
The detailed list of the graphics settings for the 4060 Ti is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are some of the latest 1080p gaming cards in the market, built with the latest games in mind. With the above combinations applied in Warzone, gamers can have a wonderful experience.