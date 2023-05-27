Best Warzone 2 graphics settings for RTX 4060 Ti

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features numerous graphical upgrades over its prequel. Developed on a new engine, this game delivers fans a visually immersive experience that few battle royale titles match. Despite offering admirable graphics, this title doesn't demand much in terms of hardware. For instance, it recommends only a GTX 960, which is quite dated at this point. Hence, on most modern GPUs like the RTX 4060 Ti, this game runs pretty well.
That card is a mid-range GPU from Nvidia and was launched in May 2023. It is the successor to the RTX 3060 Ti but is based on a new architecture and delivers similar results as its predecessors. The main reason for this is its low VRAM of only 8 GB. This is why the card won't be an ideal choice for triple-A gaming at 1440p or higher resolutions.
However, when it comes to Warzone 2, the RTX 4060 Ti runs this title without breaking a sweat. While this GPU is capable of playing Activision's game at max settings, the experience would be sub-optimal for most. Hence, if you are playing WZ2 on an RTX 4060 Ti, you will need to make a few adjustments.
Most optimal RTX 4060 Ti settings for Warzone 2
When Warzone 2's graphics settings are maxed out, its visuals are breathtaking. However, this might generate a lot of visual clutter, which might not be suitable for a fast-paced shooter like Warzone 2. In this game, the maps are humongous and come with varied terrains, where danger lurks around every corner.
Since you'll be taking fights with opponents at close range as well as from a distance, visibility will play a major role. Moreover, being a first-person shooter, you must prioritize high framerates over image quality.
The settings below take all of this into account to ensure a smooth and immersive experience:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: Select your GPU
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS
- FidelityFX CAS Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Normal
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: Low
- Distant Level of Detail: High
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts: On
- Persistent Damage Layers: Off
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tessellation: Off
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Water Quality: Default
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Weather Grid Volumes: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
Field of View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- 3rd Person Field of View: 90
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
Camera
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference
- Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference
These are the most optimal settings for Warzone 2 with the RTX 4060 Ti. They will ensure the best of both visuals and framerates. After applying these settings, it is recommended to restart the shaders optimization process to avoid performance issues.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The latest update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.