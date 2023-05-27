Best Warzone 2 graphics settings for RTX 4060 Ti

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features numerous graphical upgrades over its prequel. Developed on a new engine, this game delivers fans a visually immersive experience that few battle royale titles match. Despite offering admirable graphics, this title doesn't demand much in terms of hardware. For instance, it recommends only a GTX 960, which is quite dated at this point. Hence, on most modern GPUs like the RTX 4060 Ti, this game runs pretty well.

That card is a mid-range GPU from Nvidia and was launched in May 2023. It is the successor to the RTX 3060 Ti but is based on a new architecture and delivers similar results as its predecessors. The main reason for this is its low VRAM of only 8 GB. This is why the card won't be an ideal choice for triple-A gaming at 1440p or higher resolutions.

However, when it comes to Warzone 2, the RTX 4060 Ti runs this title without breaking a sweat. While this GPU is capable of playing Activision's game at max settings, the experience would be sub-optimal for most. Hence, if you are playing WZ2 on an RTX 4060 Ti, you will need to make a few adjustments.

Most optimal RTX 4060 Ti settings for Warzone 2

When Warzone 2's graphics settings are maxed out, its visuals are breathtaking. However, this might generate a lot of visual clutter, which might not be suitable for a fast-paced shooter like Warzone 2. In this game, the maps are humongous and come with varied terrains, where danger lurks around every corner.

Since you'll be taking fights with opponents at close range as well as from a distance, visibility will play a major role. Moreover, being a first-person shooter, you must prioritize high framerates over image quality.

The settings below take all of this into account to ensure a smooth and immersive experience:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: Select your GPU

Select your GPU Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Normal

Normal Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Low Distant Level of Detail: High

High Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts: On

On Persistent Damage Layers: Off

Off Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Tessellation: Off

Off On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Off Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Water Quality: Default

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache: High

High Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: Low

Low Weather Grid Volumes: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (As per personal preference, but recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Camera

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: Personal preference

Personal preference Default Spectator Camera: Personal preference

These are the most optimal settings for Warzone 2 with the RTX 4060 Ti. They will ensure the best of both visuals and framerates. After applying these settings, it is recommended to restart the shaders optimization process to avoid performance issues.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The latest update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

