5 best webcams under $100 on Amazon (2023)

The best webcams can be budget-friendly and decent enough to deliver fantastic quality in live streaming or business meetings. Although you might have a webcam built into your laptop, external webcams can elevate the overall quality through their ability to capture video in higher resolution and low light as well. Furthermore, there are a lot of good-quality cameras under $100 available on Amazon.

This article presents a list of the five best webcams you can purchase on Amazon in 2023.

Lenovo 300 FHD, Logitech C920x HD Pro, and three other best webcams under $100 on Amazon

5) Lenovo 300 FHD ($28)

The Lenovo 300 FHD is one of the best webcams for streaming and video conferences in this price range. It is capable of capturing videos in 1080p at 30 FPS. Despite its low price, it has an in-built microphone and is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chromebooks.

If it gets a little bit of light, there's no pixelation, greatly improving the picture quality. Furthermore, the camera automatically adjusts the color and focus depending on the light and distance.

1920x1080, 30 FPS.

Decent microphone.

Attached privacy cover at the front.

Rubber pads to attach it on top of your display.

Mounting hole on the bottom to connect with a tripod.

Adjustable camera angle and can be rotated 360 degrees.

USB 2.0 connectivity is plug-and-play technology.

4) NexiGo N60 1080P ($31.99)

The NexiGo N60 is one of the best webcams on Amazon, and it has over twenty-five thousand five-star reviews. Furthermore, it only costs $32. It boasts 1080p resolution at 30 FPS and a 2-megapixel camera.

The sharpness and quality are excellent if the environment features great lighting. Although you have to download its software via the web, it helps to tweak and adjust different settings.

1920x1080, 30 FPS.

2-megapixel camera.

USB 2.0 connectivity is plug-and-play technology.

Light design.

You can tilt it left-right and swivel up-down.

A privacy shutter is available.

Wide-angle lens.

3) EMEET C960 ($38.99)

The EMEET C960 is an excellent webcam with four layers of anti-glare glass and a pair of microphones with superb noise reduction. If you're looking for a straightforward and simple-to-use webcam for streaming or video calls, the C960 delivers 1080p video quality at 30 FPS.

Additionally, it can be mounted on a tripod for extra stability while recording. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a privacy cover attached to it.

1920x1080, 30 FPS.

Great microphone with a noise-reduction feature.

Four layers of anti-glare glass.

It can be angled upward or downward.

Wide angle of view.

value-for-money.

2) Logitech C920x HD Pro ($70)

The Logitech C920x HD Pro is one of the best webcams under $100 that you can purchase from Amazon in 2023. It produces superior video quality and has software to tune the quality even further.

Logitech is a reputable brand worldwide, and if you're looking for one of their best webcams in this price range, the C920x HD Pro is at the top. Moreover, the FHD video quality and stereo microphone are top-notch.

1920x1080, 30 FPS.

Crisp and clear video quality.

Long cable and plug-and-play.

Fanstastic auto-focus.

Wide field of view.

Value-for-money.

1) Razer Kiyo Pro ($94.99)

The Razer Kiyo Pro seeks to deliver advanced imaging and fidelity in both streaming and productivity. With 1080p, 60 FPS, HDR, and many other features, it's possibly the best webcam under $100 currently.

Although its size is large compared to other webcams on this list, the webcam is well-built and feels quite solid. The image quality is really sharp, clear, and smooth as well. Furthermore, having 60 FPS makes a tremendous difference in streaming setups.

Noticeably less grain distortion, or noise, comes out of the camera. Importantly, if you don't have great lighting in your room, the Kiyo Pro is one of the best webcams in that situation.

1920x1080, 60 FPS.

Compatible with Razer Synapse to customize many settings.

The design is simple and sleek.

Removable USB-C to USB-A cable.

A lens cap is available.

Adjustable field-of-view.

This concludes our list of the best webcams under $100 you can buy from Amazon in 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more gaming and tech news.

