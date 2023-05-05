5 best budget webcams for streaming and video calls

There are several budget webcams on the market that can meet the needs of a variety of users. For example, having a webcam is essential for streaming if you want to engage more effectively with your viewers. Additionally, with remote work becoming increasingly common, having a quality webcam for video conference calls is also crucial.

In this article, we will look at the five best webcams you can buy without breaking the bank.

HP W300, Logitech C310, and three more top-notch budget webcams for streaming and video calls

1) HP W300 ($23.99)

Device HP W300 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels FPS 30 Connection type USB Microphone Dual digital mic

The HP W300 webcam is one of the best budget webcams, offering 1080p video quality at 30 fps. Furthermore, if you don't have a microphone and need to speak in a video conference or meeting, it has an integrated microphone that can capture spoken audio with sufficient clarity.

Pros

Value for money.

Built-in dual digital microphone.

There is no driver required for this because USB plug-and-play is enabled.

720-degree wide angle.

Flexible.

Cons

No facial recognition system.

No built-in privacy cover.

2) Lenovo 300 FHD ($31.99)

Device Lenovo 300 FHD Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels FPS 30 Connection type USB Microphone Dual digital mic

The Lenovo 300 FHD webcam offers better video quality for streams and video calls than any other camera in a comparable price range. It features a high-quality built-in microphone, simple plug-and-play setup, and also includes a front-mounted privacy cover.

Pros

Decent camera quality.

Adjustable mounts and tripod support.

Stereo audio quality provides a high-quality experience during video calls.

1.8-meter-long premium USB cable and supports plug-and-play.

Attached privacy cover.

Wide angle view enabled.

Tilt controls.

Rubber pads to place above your display without causing any damage.

The camera can rotate 360-degrees.

Compatible with Windows, Mac, Chromebook, Ubuntu, and Linux.

Cons

Microphone captures background noise.

Underwhelming video quality in low light.

3) Logitech C310 ($34.95)

Device Logitech C310 Resolution 1280 x 720 pixels FPS 30 Connection type USB Microphone Noise canceling mic

If you're just getting started with your livestreams and don't want to spend too much money on expensive gear, then the Logitech C310 is one of the best budget webcams on the market. It costs $35 and provides sharp 720p video quality along with 5-megapixel still images.

It might not be the most expensive webcam in Logitech's lineup, but it offers adequate performance for video calls and livestreams.

Pros

Automatic light adjustment.

Plug-and-play.

"Fluid Crystal" technology from Logitech.

Optical sensor with 5MP resolution.

Omni-directional microphones.

Cons

No autofocus.

Unchangeable field of view.

4) EMEET SmartCam C960 (‎$38.99)

Device EMEET SmartCam C960 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels FPS 30 Connection type USB Microphone 2 noise-reduction mics

The EMEET C960 is a simple camera that records videos in Full HD and includes two microphones with noise-canceling technology. The webcam can be mounted on a tripod or attached with a rubber-backed clip to a laptop or desktop monitor.

If you're streaming and want to include your room setup, it'll be easier due to the webcam's reasonably wide (90 degrees) angle of view, which doesn't distort it significantly. It also functions surprisingly well in low-light environments for a budget webcam.

Pros

Reasonably priced.

Easy to use.

Plug-and-play.

Its fixed-focus system is ideal for videos that include two or more people because it offers a reasonably clear view of the entire room.

Microphones produce sharp, clear, and simple-to-understand output.

Fantastic video quality in low light.

Cons

No built-in privacy cover.

5) Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2 ($39.99)

Device Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels FPS 30 Connection type USB Microphone Dual mics

The Creative Live! Cam Sync V2 features a CMOS sensor capable of producing 1080p video at 30 frames per second and a field of view of 77 degrees. Additionally, a rubber privacy cover is integrated into the front to safeguard your privacy.

There is a mounting hole and a rubber clip included with the camera, so you can attach it to your display or a tripod. Furthermore, it is one of the best budget webcams that can rotate 360 degrees.

Pros

Reasonably priced.

Plug-and-play.

Easy to mount

Built-in privacy cover.

Microphones record loud and clear audio.

Cons

Poor quality in sunlight.

Noisy video quality.

That concludes our list of the top five budget webcams for streaming and video conferencing. For more news and guides about technology and gaming, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes