5 best 27-inch gaming monitors in 2023

Finding the top 27-inch gaming monitors for your setup is easier said than done. Whether you're a gamer, a designer, or simply in need of a larger screen, this article will cover all your needs. We'll be examining the five best 27-inch monitors available in 2023, so you can find one that suits your requirements. A high-quality gaming monitor might provide different advantages for various individuals.

Some will insist on a fantastic, high-refresh 1080p panel, while others will want to push their graphics card to its absolute limit with a 4K or ultrawide option. Here are the top five 27-inch gaming monitors you can purchase in 2023.

Best 27-inch gaming monitors in the market: Dell S2721QS, SAMSUNG Odyssey G7, and more

1) Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K UHD ($249)

The Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K UHD monitor is one of the top contenders in the market. With its ultra-thin bezel and sleek silver design, it's a stunning addition to any setup.

Features:

This monitor boasts a 4K UHD resolution of 3840x2160, providing crystal clear visuals with sharp detail and vivid colors.

AMD FreeSync technology guarantees smooth and consistent gameplay.

The monitor's 75 Hz refresh rate and 4 ms response time guarantee minimal input, lag, and motion blur.

It is Vesa certified, allowing for easy mounting and placement in any environment.

Both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs are available.

ComfortView technology reduces harmful blue light emissions to prevent eye strain and fatigue.

Overall, the Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K UHD monitor is a top-performing option that offers excellent value for its price. Its stunning visuals, impressive performance, and ergonomic features make it a great choice for anyone in the market looking for the best 27-inch gaming monitors.

2) SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series WQHD ($546)

If you're a serious gamer looking for the ultimate visual experience, the Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 27-inch WQHD gaming monitor is worth considering. With a lightning-fast 240 Hz refresh rate, you'll never miss a beat, even in the most action-packed games.

Features:

The curved screen and 1 ms response time bring an incredibly immersive gaming experience.

It has a WQHD resolution of 2560x1440.

Both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro technology are available.

It comes with a stand that allows for height, tilt, and swivel adjustment.

The Samsung Odyssey G Seven Series 27-inch WQHD gaming monitor is not only great for gaming but also for productivity. The larger screen size allows for more efficient multitasking, making it perfect for those who use their computer for work as well as play.

3) LG 27GN950-B ($699)

The LG 27GN950-B could be all the monitors you ever need for gaming. The Nano IPS panel has 10-bit colors and excellent image quality, so it's somewhat all you need for most professional workloads. It's pretty compact for a 27-inch, thanks to these thin bezels.

Features:

It supports VRR with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution.

Both FreeSync and G-sync support.

The monitor has almost perfect coverage of the sRGB color space.

There's one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.0, an analog audio output, and a USB-B port.

Overall, the LG 27GN950-B is a great gaming monitor for a shiny new setup. It has a 4K screen with a high refresh rate for anyone with a system that can push out those high frames, or if you just want the option in the future. It's simple, but with the features that make it one of the great gaming monitors.

4) Razer Raptor 27 ($799)

The Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor is one of the best options on the market, designed for high-performance gaming and crystal-clear visuals. The solid aluminum base adds a premium feel to the monitor, while the Chroma RGB lighting on the base and rear creates a stunning visual display.

Features:

The monitor has an IPS-grade panel and a WQHD 2560x1440 resolution.

It comes with a refresh rate of 165Hz and 1 ms response time.

The display supports HDR 400.

Nvidia Gsync compatible and AMD FreeSync enabled.

Overall, the Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor is a top-of-the-line choice for gamers and content creators who demand the best in performance, visuals, and design.

5) BenQ PD2725U 27 Inch 4K UHD ($899)

It is important to have a monitor that delivers accurate and vivid colors while gaming. The BenQ PD2725U 27-inch 4K UHD, with Thunderbolt 3, is one of the best 27-inch gaming monitors on the market for this purpose.

Features:

The monitor boasts 100% sRGB and 95% P3 color gamut coverage.

It has a KVM switch that enables you to control two different PCs with a single mouse and keyboard.

Dual-view function enabled.

The 65W power delivery enables you to charge your laptop while using the monitor.

Overall, the BenQ PD2725U is one of the best gaming monitors out there for professionals who demand accuracy, convenience, and comfort while playing games.

Closing thoughts

In games like Valorant or Apex Legends, a matter of seconds can determine the outcome of a round. So a monitor with a lightning-quick response time and a high refresh rate is crucial.

If you're planning to purchase a monitor to revamp your gaming experience, these are the 27-inch best gaming monitors you can buy in 2023. Since they combine high refresh rates and adaptive sync technology, these gaming monitors offer fluid and consistent gameplay.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes