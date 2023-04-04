How to set up a dual monitor workspace?

The dual monitor layout is an excellent technique for improving productivity by increasing the number of screens. Users can capitalize on the extra visual real estate to multitask while avoiding instances of switching applications. The existence of a second monitor also makes it easier to separate foreground software. Users can easily configure a dual monitor setup as the process has become intuitive over the last few years. Most content creators, streamers, and graphic arts professionals use numerous monitors to arrange their daily tasks and maintain a smooth workflow.

This article will outline a guide to setting up dual monitors in the best way for Microsoft Windows users.

An easy guide to setting up dual monitor workspace

The primary objective of utilizing a bigger monitor is to remove visual clutter to have a clear line of sight for the task at hand. Consumers can opt to equip their PCs with two monitors and configure them to fit their needs. Yet, if others do not require additional displays, the experience might be overpowering.

Users can follow the steps below to set up their dual monitor workspaces for the best experience.

Plug both monitors into the display output port on the PC.

The monitors can be plugged into the graphics card with the supported cables.

Windows will automatically detect the second monitor and start displaying on it.

Click on “Start” and head over to “Settings.”

Navigate to the “Display” option through “System.”

Under the “Multiple displays” section, set up the monitor behavior as required.

Click on “Keep changes” after configuring the second monitor.

Users can modify these settings anytime and create scenarios to fit their workflow. Microsoft Windows allows users to extend the second monitor and use both as a single screen or as separate windows. This functionality enables employing two different convenient displays that are adaptable to the consumer’s demands.

Dual monitor setup

The dual monitor setup can be used with both displays on their stands. Unfortunately, this might take up a lot of table area and be challenging to move. Most new monitors include a separate slot on the back for hoisting the display with a different stand.

Several Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) mounts are available on the market and can hold two monitors. These stands are simple to operate and often include adjustable, flexible arms. These adjustments can be modified to various layouts, creating a perfect dual monitor setup optimized for efficiency.

Users can place both monitors side-by-side for an ultra-wide experience or one above another for a more vertical approach. Various streamers prefer using one monitor to display games while vertically mounting the other on the side for the chatbox, stream settings, and other applications. Since it can show more lines of information, a vertical-mounted monitor is ideal for coding professionals.

Monitors can be obtained easily, even on a limited budget, and improve the performance of tasks on a PC. Users can get a higher refresh rate main monitor and a standard 1080p 60 Hz one for other jobs.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

