The Amazon Great Summer Sale has begun, and audiophiles have reason to rejoice as the occasion brings a slew of premium and budget headphones and earphones with steep discounts to the table. The sale started on May 4 and will continue throughout the week, giving you plenty of time to stock up on your favorite items at low prices. But don't wait too long, because the sale will end on May 10.

Popular audio brands such as Sony, bOAt, JBL, and others are included in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale. Furthermore, to make the deals even more appealing, the e-commerce giant is offering up to a 10% discount if you use ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Credit and Debit cards, as well as EMI, to reduce the prices even more.

This article will cover the five best headphone deals that you can avail of on Amazon right now.

Top deals on headphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Here is a list of the five best deals on headphones during the Amazon Sale:

1) ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang ( Sale price INR 597 )

Zebronics consistently brings to market affordable and feature-rich consumer hardware that users adore. The sleek ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang wireless headphones have the same energy as the brand. With a full charge, the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang headphones provide up to 16 hours of playback time.

They have a foldable design that allows you to store them anywhere. The headband is also adjustable for a custom fit. Voice assistants can also be accessed via the multifunction button.

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang also has an AUX port. While this does not boast a solid build quality, it's the best budget audio device from the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

2) boAt Rockerz 450 (Sale price INR 1,298)

The affordable boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth headphones have a playback time of up to 15 hours on a single full charge. The earcups are adjustable and foldable for more comfortable use, and the headphones are lightweight. The headphones also include built-in controls for answering and rejecting calls and playing music.

Additionally, Google Assistant and Apple's Siri can be turned on with a simple button press. You don't have to worry about the headphones running out of battery life thanks to the dual connectivity of Bluetooth and AUX.

3) JBL Tune 510BT (Sale price INR 2,499)

The JBL Tune 510BT is a wireless on-ear headphone that offers high-quality audio performance and a sleek design at an affordable price point during the Great Summer Sale. With its 32mm dynamic drivers, the product delivers impressive bass and crisp, clear mids and highs.

The headphones also come with built-in Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for easy pairing with smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices. Additionally, they feature a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and voice assistant commands. This pair becomes a great gaming headphone considering its price point.

4) Sony WH-1000XM4 (Sale price INR 16,239)

The wildly popular Sony WH-1000XM4 is another item included in the tempting discounts offered during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. The headphones have the best active noise cancellation in the business, allowing you to listen to music without interruption.

You get user-friendly features like Speak-to-chat, which pauses the music when the headphones detect you speaking. To conserve battery life, there is also a Wearing Detection feature. These also feature touch controls and multipoint connection capability.

5) Sony WH-1000XM5 (Sale Price INR 22,239)

The studio-grade premium Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM5, are also available in the Great Summer Sale for a great price. The Sony WH-1000XM5 delivers the exceptional surreal soundstage one would expect from top-tier headphones thanks to the built-in Processor V1.

Boasting four beamforming microphones and a noise-canceling system powered by AI, the headphones also provide a clear calling experience. With the aid of eight microphones, the product ensures excellent active noise cancellation. Last but not least, the Sony WH-1000XM5 has a 30-hour battery life, allowing you to listen to your favorite music all day.

For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda/Gamingtech.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes