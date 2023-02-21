Best Wild Hearts PC graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are fantastic video cards for playing the latest games like Hogwarts Legacy and Wild Hearts. The cards were launched as 1440p gaming GPUs but can run multiple titles at UHD resolution.

Wild Hearts is the latest action role-playing launch from EA. The game takes players through an immersive experience set in a world inspired by feudal Japan and filled with monsters. It is one of the biggest AAA releases of 2023.

The game packs a bunch of graphics settings that can make fine-tuning a bit of a chore. Thus, this guide will list the best graphics options for the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can easily handle Wild Hearts on PCs

According to the Steam Hardware Survey results, the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are among the most popular video cards. The cards are faster than the competing RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT, as found in our comparison.

At around $500, the GPUs have a good balance of price and performance. The cards can be found for as low as $300 in the second-hand market.

Thus, it is unsurprising that many gamers play the latest AAA titles like Wild Hearts and Returnal on PC with the GPU. The cards will remain relevant for a few more years to come.

Best graphics settings for Wild Hearts with the RTX 3070

The 3070 can handle Wild Hearts at 1440p without major hiccups. The best settings are listed below:

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Upscaling: Disabled

Disabled Windowed: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor selection: Monitor 1

Monitor 1 HDR Settings: Disabled

Disabled Screen Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Color Vision Deficiency Support: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Vsync: Disabled

Disabled FPS Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Preset: Highest

Highest Textures: High

High Model Quality: High

High Texture Filtering: High

High Particle Effects: High

High Procedural Density: High

High Shadows: High

High Reflections: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Clouds: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Occlusion: Enabled.

Enabled. Depth of Field (DOF): As per the user's preference.

Best graphics settings for Wild Hearts with the RTX 3070 Ti

The 3070 Ti can max the game at 1440p without major framerate drops and stutters. The best settings for the card are listed below:

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are powerful cards for playing the latest games. The cards can run games at QHD resolution and can handle most titles at 4K. At FHD, the GPUs are ideal for competitive gaming.

Wild Hearts runs at the highest visual quality while playing with these GPUs. Thus, gamers need not worry about major performance hiccups.

