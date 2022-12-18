Best Witcher 3 Next-Gen settings for RTX 2080 Ti (with and without Ray Tracing)

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt's Next-Gen upgrade is a game-changer when it comes to visual quality. Thanks to it, the title has received a tremendous boost in overall graphical fidelity. Be it Geralt, the monsters, or the beautiful mountains of Skellige; the entire game seems more lifelike than ever before. That said, the 2015 title, even without the update, looks pretty good.

RTX 2080 Ti was a flagship GPU for the Nvidia RTX 2000 series. It led to the first line of graphics cards with tensor cores, meaning the offering had dedicated processors for real-time Ray Tracing. It was a solid 4K gaming card back in the day; however, as of 2022, the GPU is better suited to run games at 1440p or 1080p. This settings guide will assist users in picking the best graphics options to use in Witcher 3's next-gen update.

RTX 2080 Ti delivers average performance with Ray Tracing on in Witcher 3

RTX 2080 Ti can handle Witcher 3's Next-Gen update at 1080p and 1440p. However, to get the best possible experience in terms of visual fidelity and framerates, it is recommended to play the game at 1080p. Hence, the settings suggested in this guide will target respectable FPS at this resolution. Here are the best Witcher 3 settings to use with RTX 2080 Ti.

Without Ray Tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Anti-Aliasing: TAAU

TAAU Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off*

Off* Blur: Off*

Off* Bloom: On*

On* Depth of Field: Off*

Off* Chromatic Aberration: Off*

Off* Vignetting: Off*

Off* Light Shafts: Off*

Off* Camera Lens Effects: Off*

Nvidia HairWorks: On

On Nvidia HairWorks AA: 8

8 Nvidia HairWorks Preset: High

Number of Background Characters: Ultra+

Ultra+ Shadow Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Terrain Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Water Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+

Ultra+ Grass Density: Ultra+

Ultra+ Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

With Ray Tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On

On Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: Medium

Motion Blur: Off*

Off* Blur: Off*

Off* Bloom: On*

On* Depth of Field: Off*

Off* Chromatic Aberration: Off*

Off* Vignetting: Off*

Off* Light Shafts: Off*

Off* Camera Lens Effects: Off*

Nvidia HairWorks: Off

Number of Background Characters: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Terrain Quality: High

High Water Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Visibility Range: Medium

Medium Grass Density: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Detail Level: High

Note:

The settings marked with * can be set according to the user's personal preferences and do not have a major impact on performance. To use Ray Tracing and Nvidia DLSS, players will have to run the game in DirectX 12.

These are the ideal and optimal settings for Witcher 3 when it's being run using an RTX 2080 Ti. That said, users can always tweak them as per their preferences.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen update is now available on PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

