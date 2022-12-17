Best Witcher 3 Next-Gen settings for RTX 2060 (with and without ray-tracing)

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update is finally here and gives the title a massive graphical overhaul while retaining all the fun and interesting elements of the 2015's RPG title. Despite being seven years old, the original game still holds up pretty well today in terms of visual quality. However, the next-gen update takes things up a notch and brings the world of Witcher 3 to life.

RTX 2060 is a mid-range GPU from Nvidia. This graphics card can handle most titles as of late 2022 at 1080p. However, as a product from 2019, users will have to make minor compromises in graphics to achieve playable FPS with some games. This guide will offer a closer look at the best Witcher 3 settings to use with the card with ray-tracing enabled and disabled.

RTX 2060 runs Witcher 3 pretty well without ray-tracing but performs poorly when it's turned on

Witcher 3's Next-Gen update has been applauded by gamers for the visual upgrade it gives the game. However, at the moment, it's not fully optimized. This results in poor framerates, especially in DirectX 12. Hence, to avoid any performance issues, it is recommended to run the title in DirectX 11 with RTX 2060 if you don't intend to use ray-tracing or DLSS. Here are the best Witcher 3 settings to use with the card:

Without ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Anti-Aliasing: TAAU

TAAU Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off*

Off* Blur: Off*

Off* Bloom: On*

On* Depth of Field: Off*

Off* Chromatic Aberration: Off*

Off* Vignetting: Off*

Off* Light Shafts: Off*

Off* Camera Lens Effects: Off*

Nvidia HairWorks: Off

Number of Background Characters: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Terrain Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Water Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Visibility Range: High

High Grass Density: Ultra+

Ultra+ Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

With ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Motion Blur: Off*

Off* Blur: Off*

Off* Bloom: On*

On* Depth of Field: Off*

Off* Chromatic Aberration: Off*

Off* Vignetting: Off*

Off* Light Shafts: Off*

Off* Camera Lens Effects: Off*

Nvidia HairWorks: Off

Number of Background Characters: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Terrain Quality: High

High Water Quality: Low

Low Foliage Visibility Range: Medium

Medium Grass Density: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Detail Level: Medium

Note:

The settings marked with * can be set according to the user's personal preference and do not have a major impact on performance To use ray-tracing and Nvidia DLSS, players will have to run the game in DirectX 12.

These are all the settings that will deliver optimal performance in the game when it's running on RTX 2060. Fans can always make changes to them as per their preferences by trading a few FPS for higher visual fidelity. The framerates can also be increased by lowering some Graphics Quality settings.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen update is now available for download on PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

