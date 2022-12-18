Best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for RTX 3080 (with and without Ray-Tracing)

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has finally arrived and is available for download across all major platforms - PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

Witcher: Wild Hunt, released in 2015, is one of the most renowned open-world role-playing games ever. The game was recently updated for "Next Gen," which enhances the overall visuals and adds incredible quality-of-life tweaks and aesthetic flourishes. It was created by CD Projekt Red, the same team that created Cyberpunk 2077.

RTX 3080 is a top-tier GPU from NVIDIA. It is extremely powerful and capable of running any game in the highest settings available. In some cases, it can even provide a high refresh rate gaming experience at 4K. This GPU is intended for gamers who seek the finest visuals and framerates.

The following article will guide users to utilize the best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for their RTX 3080, both with and without ray-tracing.

RTX 3080 offers extreme performance in Witcher 3 next-gen

Without ray-tracing, RTX 3080 has no trouble running Witcher 3 next-gen in 4K. If the feature is turned on, users will definitely get 30+ fps in 4k. However, to get 60+ fps with ray-tracing, users need to switch to 1440p.

Performance difficulties with The Witcher 3 Next Gen are currently prevalent on PC. Players are urged to wait until CD Projekt Red provides a patch to repair all the niggling issues.

The following are the recommended Witcher 3 next-gen settings to use with RTX 3080:

Without ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Blur: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Bloom: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Depth of Field: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Chromatic Aberration: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Vignetting: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Light Shafts: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Camera Lens Effects: On or as preferred

Nvidia HairWorks: On

On NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8

8 NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High

Number of Background Characters: Ultra+

Ultra+ Shadow Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Terrain Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Water Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+

Ultra+ Grass Density: Ultra+

Ultra+ Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

With ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+ Boost

On+ Boost Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Blur: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Bloom: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Depth of Field: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Chromatic Aberration: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Vignetting: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Light Shafts: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Camera Lens Effects: Off or as preferred

Nvidia HairWorks: On

On NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8

8 NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High

Number of Background Characters: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: High

High Terrain Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Water Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Visibility Range: High

High Grass Density: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra

Players should be informed that to use Ray-Tracing and Nvidia DLSS, Witcher 3 next-gen requires DirectX 12.

The aforementioned settings will optimize the RTX 3080 performance for the game. To improve performance, players are urged to make a few adjustments in accordance with their preferences.

