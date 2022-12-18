Best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for RTX 3080 (with and without Ray-Tracing)

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has finally arrived and is available for download across all major platforms - PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.
Witcher: Wild Hunt, released in 2015, is one of the most renowned open-world role-playing games ever. The game was recently updated for "Next Gen," which enhances the overall visuals and adds incredible quality-of-life tweaks and aesthetic flourishes. It was created by CD Projekt Red, the same team that created Cyberpunk 2077.
RTX 3080 is a top-tier GPU from NVIDIA. It is extremely powerful and capable of running any game in the highest settings available. In some cases, it can even provide a high refresh rate gaming experience at 4K. This GPU is intended for gamers who seek the finest visuals and framerates.
The following article will guide users to utilize the best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for their RTX 3080, both with and without ray-tracing.
RTX 3080 offers extreme performance in Witcher 3 next-gen
Without ray-tracing, RTX 3080 has no trouble running Witcher 3 next-gen in 4K. If the feature is turned on, users will definitely get 30+ fps in 4k. However, to get 60+ fps with ray-tracing, users need to switch to 1440p.
Performance difficulties with The Witcher 3 Next Gen are currently prevalent on PC. Players are urged to wait until CD Projekt Red provides a patch to repair all the niggling issues.
The following are the recommended Witcher 3 next-gen settings to use with RTX 3080:
Without ray-tracing
Display
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Vsync: Off
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
- Hardware Cursor: Off
Graphics
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
- DLSS Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: High
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Motion Blur: Off or as preferred
- Blur: Off or as preferred
- Bloom: On or as preferred
- Depth of Field: On or as preferred
- Chromatic Aberration: On or as preferred
- Vignetting: On or as preferred
- Light Shafts: On or as preferred
- Camera Lens Effects: On or as preferred
- Nvidia HairWorks: On
- NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8
- NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High
- Number of Background Characters: Ultra+
- Shadow Quality: Ultra+
- Terrain Quality: Ultra+
- Water Quality: Ultra+
- Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+
- Grass Density: Ultra+
- Texture Quality: Ultra+
- Detail Level: Ultra+
With ray-tracing
Display
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Vsync: Off
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+ Boost
- Hardware Cursor: Off
Graphics
- Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On
- Ray Traced Reflections: On
- Ray Traced Shadows: On
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
- DLSS Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: High
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Motion Blur: Off or as preferred
- Blur: On or as preferred
- Bloom: On or as preferred
- Depth of Field: Off or as preferred
- Chromatic Aberration: Off or as preferred
- Vignetting: Off or as preferred
- Light Shafts: Off or as preferred
- Camera Lens Effects: Off or as preferred
- Nvidia HairWorks: On
- NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8
- NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High
- Number of Background Characters: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: High
- Terrain Quality: Ultra+
- Water Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Visibility Range: High
- Grass Density: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra+
- Detail Level: Ultra
Players should be informed that to use Ray-Tracing and Nvidia DLSS, Witcher 3 next-gen requires DirectX 12.
The aforementioned settings will optimize the RTX 3080 performance for the game. To improve performance, players are urged to make a few adjustments in accordance with their preferences.