Best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for RTX 4090 (with and without Ray-Tracing)

The Witcher 3 next-gen update breathes new life into one of the best open-world RPGs ever made. The game, which debuted in 2015, has now been overhauled with new PC adjustments, enhanced visuals, and additional content.
It will have Cross-Progression, Camera/Controls/UI Improvements, Photo Mode, and Integrated Mods. The game will also include a Netflix DLC.
Despite additional graphics features and quality-of-life improvements, Witcher 3 remains mostly identical.
RTX 4090 is GeForce's pinnacle GPU. Its performance, effectiveness, and AI-powered visuals take a huge leap forward. Gamers may enjoy wonderfully detailed virtual worlds and games with ultra-high performance and productivity. It provides the best gaming experience thanks to NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture.
The following article will guide users in selecting the best settings to run Witcher 3 next-gen in their RTX 4090 GPU.
RTX 4090 can run Witcher 3 next-gen without breaking a sweat in 4K ultra+ settings
If a player has an RTX 4090, they can set every option to its maximum parameter without hesitation. It is the most powerful GPU on the market. Any game may be played on the card in 4K and at its highest settings.
There is no performance impact even when ray-tracing or DLSS is enabled, the game plays without any hiccups.
The following are the suggested Witcher 3 next-gen settings with RTX 4090:
Without ray-tracing
Display
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Vsync: Off
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
- Hardware Cursor: Off
Graphics
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
- DLSS Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: High
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Motion Blur: Off or as preferred
- Blur: Off or as preferred
- Bloom: On or as preferred
- Depth of Field: On or as preferred
- Chromatic Aberration: On or as preferred
- Vignetting: On or as preferred
- Light Shafts: On or as preferred
- Camera Lens Effects: On or as preferred
- Nvidia HairWorks: On
- NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8
- NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High
- Number of Background Characters: Ultra+
- Shadow Quality: Ultra+
- Terrain Quality: Ultra+
- Water Quality: Ultra+
- Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+
- Grass Density: Ultra+
- Texture Quality: Ultra+
- Detail Level: Ultra+
With ray-tracing
Display
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Vsync: Off
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+ Boost
- Hardware Cursor: Off
Graphics
- Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On
- Ray Traced Reflections: On
- Ray Traced Shadows: On
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
- DLSS Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: High
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Motion Blur: Off or as preferred
- Blur: On or as preferred
- Bloom: On or as preferred
- Depth of Field: Off or as preferred
- Chromatic Aberration: Off or as preferred
- Vignetting: Off or as preferred
- Light Shafts: Off or as preferred
- Camera Lens Effects: Off or as preferred
- Nvidia HairWorks: On
- NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8
- NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High
- Number of Background Characters: Ultra+
- Shadow Quality: Ultra+
- Terrain Quality: Ultra+
- Water Quality: Ultra+
- Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+
- Grass Density: Ultra+
- Texture Quality: Ultra+
- Detail Level: Ultra+
Players should know that DirectX 12 is required for Ray-Tracing and Nvidia DLSS to function in Witcher 3 next-gen. With RTX 4090, the aforementioned settings will provide the best performance in the game.