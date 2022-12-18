Best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for RTX 4090 (with and without Ray-Tracing)

The Witcher 3 next-gen update breathes new life into one of the best open-world RPGs ever made. The game, which debuted in 2015, has now been overhauled with new PC adjustments, enhanced visuals, and additional content.

It will have Cross-Progression, Camera/Controls/UI Improvements, Photo Mode, and Integrated Mods. The game will also include a Netflix DLC.

Despite additional graphics features and quality-of-life improvements, Witcher 3 remains mostly identical.

RTX 4090 is GeForce's pinnacle GPU. Its performance, effectiveness, and AI-powered visuals take a huge leap forward. Gamers may enjoy wonderfully detailed virtual worlds and games with ultra-high performance and productivity. It provides the best gaming experience thanks to NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture.

The following article will guide users in selecting the best settings to run Witcher 3 next-gen in their RTX 4090 GPU.

RTX 4090 can run Witcher 3 next-gen without breaking a sweat in 4K ultra+ settings

If a player has an RTX 4090, they can set every option to its maximum parameter without hesitation. It is the most powerful GPU on the market. Any game may be played on the card in 4K and at its highest settings.

There is no performance impact even when ray-tracing or DLSS is enabled, the game plays without any hiccups.

The following are the suggested Witcher 3 next-gen settings with RTX 4090:

Without ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Blur: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Bloom: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Depth of Field: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Chromatic Aberration: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Vignetting: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Light Shafts: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Camera Lens Effects: On or as preferred

Nvidia HairWorks: On

On NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8

8 NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High

Number of Background Characters: Ultra+

Ultra+ Shadow Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Terrain Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Water Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+

Ultra+ Grass Density: Ultra+

Ultra+ Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

With ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+ Boost

On+ Boost Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Blur: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Bloom: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Depth of Field: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Chromatic Aberration: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Vignetting: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Light Shafts: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Camera Lens Effects: Off or as preferred

Nvidia HairWorks: On

On NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8

8 NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High

Number of Background Characters: Ultra+

Ultra+ Shadow Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Terrain Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Water Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+

Ultra+ Grass Density: Ultra+

Ultra+ Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

Players should know that DirectX 12 is required for Ray-Tracing and Nvidia DLSS to function in Witcher 3 next-gen. With RTX 4090, the aforementioned settings will provide the best performance in the game.

