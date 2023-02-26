Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super were launched for high-performance 1440p gaming as part of Nvidia's Turing lineup. The cards still pack a punch and can perform impressively at QHD with modern games like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
In some scenarios, gamers might rely on upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR to get 60 FPS. However, Wo Long packs a handy "Prioritize FPS" mode that sacrifices some visual fidelity to favor better performance.
The game has numerous graphics options, making it challenging for users to fine-tune the best combination. Thus, this guide will list the best settings for the RTX 2070 and 2070 Super video cards.
RTX 2070 and 2070 Super can efficiently run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at 1440p
The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are almost as fast as the current-gen RX 6650 XT from Nvidia. The mid-ranger from AMD can easily run multiple titles at 1440p. Thus, it is no surprise that Team Green GPUs can do the same.
It is worth noting that these cards don't offer much compared to the RTX 30 series. Even the performance-segment RTX 3060 beats the RTX 2070. However, this does not mean the 70-class offerings are not powerful cards.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 2070
With the following settings applied, gamers can get a stable 60 FPS in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:
Graphics Settings
- Screen brightness: As per the user's preference
- HDR: As per the user's preference
- Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference
- Settings type: Custom
- Mode: Prioritize FPS
- Maximum FPS: 60
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Screen resolution: 2560x1440
- V-sync: Disabled
- Rendering resolution: 100%
- DLSS: Disabled
- Texture Quality: High quality
- Shadow quality: High quality
- Shadow render distance: Far
- Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows): Enabled
- Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled
- Subsurface scattering: Enabled
- Model LOD: Standard
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality
- Motion blur: As per the user's preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference
- Film grain: As per the user's preference
- Depth of field: As per the user's preference
- Lens flare: As per the user's preference
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 2070 Super
The RTX 2070 Super is much faster than the 2070. Thus, gamers can expect to run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in the "Prioritize Resolution" mode without sacrificing performance. The best options are listed below:
Graphics settings
- Screen brightness: As per the user's preference
- HDR: As per the user's preference
- Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference
- Settings type: Custom
- Mode: Prioritize resolution
- Maximum FPS: 60
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Screen resolution: 2560x1440
- V-sync: Disabled
- Rendering resolution: 100%
- DLSS: Disabled
- Texture Quality: High quality
- Shadow quality: High quality
- Shadow render distance: Far
- Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows): Enabled
- Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled
- Subsurface scattering: Enabled
- Model LOD: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: High quality
- Motion blur: As per the user's preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference
- Film grain: As per the user's preference
- Depth of field: As per the user's preference
- Lens flare: As per the user's preference
Overall, the 2070 and 2070 Super are superb cards for gaming in 2023. Gamers with these GPUs can run the latest AAA titles easily.
