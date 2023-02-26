Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super were launched for high-performance 1440p gaming as part of Nvidia's Turing lineup. The cards still pack a punch and can perform impressively at QHD with modern games like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

In some scenarios, gamers might rely on upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR to get 60 FPS. However, Wo Long packs a handy "Prioritize FPS" mode that sacrifices some visual fidelity to favor better performance.

The game has numerous graphics options, making it challenging for users to fine-tune the best combination. Thus, this guide will list the best settings for the RTX 2070 and 2070 Super video cards.

RTX 2070 and 2070 Super can efficiently run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at 1440p

The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are almost as fast as the current-gen RX 6650 XT from Nvidia. The mid-ranger from AMD can easily run multiple titles at 1440p. Thus, it is no surprise that Team Green GPUs can do the same.

It is worth noting that these cards don't offer much compared to the RTX 30 series. Even the performance-segment RTX 3060 beats the RTX 2070. However, this does not mean the 70-class offerings are not powerful cards.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 2070

With the following settings applied, gamers can get a stable 60 FPS in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

Graphics Settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode: Prioritize FPS

Prioritize FPS Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Far

Far Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Enabled Model LOD: Standard

Standard Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super is much faster than the 2070. Thus, gamers can expect to run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in the "Prioritize Resolution" mode without sacrificing performance. The best options are listed below:

Graphics settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode: Prioritize resolution

Prioritize resolution Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Far

Far Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Enabled Model LOD: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: High quality

High quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

Overall, the 2070 and 2070 Super are superb cards for gaming in 2023. Gamers with these GPUs can run the latest AAA titles easily.

