Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the Steam Deck

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an exciting upcoming action RPG. Developed by the renowned video game company Koei Tecmo, the game is set to be released on March 3, 2023. It promises to take players on a thrilling journey into a dark, grim world with an intriguing narrative.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, players will be immersed in a vividly designed game world of danger and adventure. From the moment they step into this world, players will face a host of formidable foes and obstacles that they must overcome to succeed.

Valve, the popular game developer and publisher, is making waves in the gaming world with its latest entry into the handheld gaming market, Steam Deck. This new device packs a powerful punch in a small form factor, making it an attractive option for gamers who want to take their favorite titles on the go.

Despite its compact size, the Steam Deck can easily run almost all new video game releases. Whether players are interested in playing Hogwarts Legacy, Returnal, Atomic Hearts, or any other popular game, this device has them covered.

Steam Deck delivers sub-optimal results in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is yet to launch officially. However, fans can get their hands on the game's demo version, which allows players to experience the game's mechanics. Since the title isn't out yet, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is yet to receive a compatibility rating. Meaning, Valve has yet to assign it a 'Playable' or 'Verified' tag.

Moreover, players report that they can't access the game directly on their devices. Users have to dual boot with Windows 11 to get the title running on their devices properly. Hence, as of right now, the title doesn't deliver optimal results with the Steam Deck.

Users looking to play the game on their device must tweak a few settings to see stable framerates. The settings suggested in this guide bring the best of both visuals and framerates to the table, ensuring smooth yet visually appealing gameplay.

Here are the best graphics settings to use when playing Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on the Steam Deck:

Graphics Settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Maximum FPS: 30

30 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1280x800

1280x800 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Shadow quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Shadow render distance: Far

Far Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Disabled

: Disabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Disabled Model LOD: Low

Low Volumetric fog resolution: Low

Low Volumetric cloud quality: Low quality

Low quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

These settings ensure stable performance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with the Steam Deck. However, it is worth noting that these settings are based on the game's demo version. Hence, the performance results of the game's final version might differ.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes