Is Hogwarts Legacy Steam Deck verified?

Hogwarts Legacy fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of Avalanche Software's action-adventure game for a long time now. After enduring two disappointing release date delays, the title is finally set to be officially launched on February 10, 2023.

Starting next week, the highly anticipated RPG will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Players can purchase and download the game via Steam for PC, leading to the question of whether it will be playable on Valve's Steam Deck.

Fortunately, Hogwarts Legacy has officially been confirmed as one of the thousands of video games that have been verified for the Steam Deck. As confirmed by WB Games, the game will be playable on the handheld console and fans won't have to wait long to do so.

How to play Hogwarts Legacy on Steam Deck

WB Games Support @WBGamesSupport @DavidMKelly717 Hello again, David! We reached out to the Hogwarts Legacy team for you and were able to confirm that the game WILL be Steam Deck verified on launch. We hope this helps with your decision! Take care.

Fans are naturally excited to welcome a brand new Hogwarts-based open-world experience to Valve's versatile handheld gaming computer. Fortunately, the upcoming RPG will feature native Deck support, which means that players don't need to fidget with the console's original settings to enjoy the game.

Once the title launches on February 10, players can visit Steam on their Deck console or PC, purchase the game, and install it. You can play the game on the console once the installation is complete. The game can also be pre-ordered to complete these formalities ahead of launch and enjoy additional benefits.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released at 10:00 am PST/1:00 pm EST on February 10, 2023, for PC platforms. This schedule will be applicable to Steam Deck users as well.

Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition will give you early access to the game for 72 hours in addition to exclusive in-game content. This offer can be taken advantage of on the Steam Deck as well, letting you play the title three days before its official release on the handheld device.

Is playing Hogwarts Legacy on the Steam Deck worth it?

It's currently unknown how well the game will perform on a handheld console, considering its high-quality graphical design. Hogwarts Legacy is undoubtedly a demanding experience, and most of its exciting features will require powerful hardware for decent performance.

The Steam Deck, although a flexible, portable console, doesn't boast a strong-enough CPU-GPU pair to handle the game's premium demands. It will run on Valve's console and may even offer 60FPS at a satisfactory resolution. Unfortunately, the Steam Deck isn't powerful enough to render every environment, audio, and interactive detail that's featured in WB Games' upcoming venture.

Visual and audio design is one of Hogwarts Legacy's biggest selling points, but luckily, it isn't the only one. If you're okay with restricted detailing and performance, Hogwarts Legacy, with its adventurous RPG elements, should be a magical experience to witness, regardless of the platform you use.

The game features many elements that are specially crafted for modern hardware, including PCs and new-gen consoles, which can handle advanced graphical rendering and audio design. That said, the developers haven't ignored last-gen and portable consoles, which should also be able to provide an adequate experience, if not the best.

WB Games will launch dedicated ports for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles in April 2023, along with a Nintendo Switch port in June 2023 to cater to the game's diverse fandom.

If you want to experience every bit of Hogwarts' exhilarating world of magic, playing the title on a PC or a PlayStation 5 is your best option. However, the Steam Deck is a wonderful solution for times when you're traveling or looking for instant access to the game.

