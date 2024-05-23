Best XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are GPUs that can play the latest titles, like XDefiant. This new first-person shooter is well-optimized on PC and runs at sky-high framerates on even some modest hardware. However, the game particularly shines with some tweaks to the settings, which unlocks a proper competitive experience.
Like most AAA titles, XDefiant bundles a bunch of graphics options that need to be customized individually. To help you get started quickly, we have prepared this cheat sheet with the ideal settings combinations.
XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070
The Nvidia RTX 3070 was initially launched as a 1440p gaming GPU. It keeps up well at this resolution with the settings tuned down to a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra. The game doesn't support upscaling, which mandates these settings compromises.
The detailed video recommendations for the game are as follows:
Video settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Display Monitor: 1
- Triple Buffering: On
- Reduced latency: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
- Brightness: 10
- Contrast: 15
Graphics settings
- DX12 renderer: On
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR peak brightness: 400
- HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400
- Graphics quality: High
- V-sync mode: Off
- Framerate limit: Off
- Shadow quality: High
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadow resolution: Very high
- Contact shadows: All high
- Resolution scale: 100%
- Sharpening: 7
- Particle detail: Ultra
- Volumetric fog: Ultra
- Global reflection quality: Medium
- Local reflection quality: Very high
- Vegetation quality: High
- Sub-surface scattering: On
- Ambient occlusion: Very high
- Object detail: 60
- Extra streaming distance: 10
- Lens flare: On
- Water quality: High
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Terrain quality: High
XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti continues to be a great QHD gaming GPU even after being replaced by newer alternatives. The card, however, can't deliver a remarkably better experience in XDefiant, given the non-Ti variant already plays it at sky-high FPS.
The settings list is as follows:
Video settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Display Monitor: 1
- Triple Buffering: On
- Reduced latency: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
- Brightness: 10
- Contrast: 15
Graphics settings
- DX12 renderer: On
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR peak brightness: 400
- HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400
- Graphics quality: High
- V-sync mode: Off
- Framerate limit: Off
- Shadow quality: High
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadow resolution: Very high
- Contact shadows: All high
- Resolution scale: 100%
- Sharpening: 7
- Particle detail: Ultra
- Volumetric fog: Ultra
- Global reflection quality: High
- Local reflection quality: Very high
- Vegetation quality: High
- Sub-surface scattering: On
- Ambient occlusion: Very high
- Object detail: 60
- Extra streaming distance: 10
- Lens flare: On
- Water quality: High
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Terrain quality: High
The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can play most video games at playable framerates without major hiccups. In the latest shooter from Ubisoft, the cards can deliver a competitive experience with the above settings applied. You can expect over 100 FPS consistently with these tweaks.