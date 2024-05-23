  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Best XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified May 23, 2024 13:49 GMT
The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are powerful GPUs for playing XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft and Nvidia)
The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are powerful GPUs for playing XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft and Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are GPUs that can play the latest titles, like XDefiant. This new first-person shooter is well-optimized on PC and runs at sky-high framerates on even some modest hardware. However, the game particularly shines with some tweaks to the settings, which unlocks a proper competitive experience.

Like most AAA titles, XDefiant bundles a bunch of graphics options that need to be customized individually. To help you get started quickly, we have prepared this cheat sheet with the ideal settings combinations.

XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The Nvidia RTX 3070 can run XDefiant smoothly at 1440p (Image via Ubisoft)
The Nvidia RTX 3070 can run XDefiant smoothly at 1440p (Image via Ubisoft)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 was initially launched as a 1440p gaming GPU. It keeps up well at this resolution with the settings tuned down to a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra. The game doesn't support upscaling, which mandates these settings compromises.

The detailed video recommendations for the game are as follows:

Video settings

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display
  • Display Monitor: 1
  • Triple Buffering: On
  • Reduced latency: On
  • Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
  • Brightness: 10
  • Contrast: 15

Graphics settings

  • DX12 renderer: On
  • HDR: On, if available
  • HDR peak brightness: 400
  • HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400
  • Graphics quality: High
  • V-sync mode: Off
  • Framerate limit: Off
  • Shadow quality: High
  • Spot shadows: High
  • Spot shadow resolution: Very high
  • Contact shadows: All high
  • Resolution scale: 100%
  • Sharpening: 7
  • Particle detail: Ultra
  • Volumetric fog: Ultra
  • Global reflection quality: Medium
  • Local reflection quality: Very high
  • Vegetation quality: High
  • Sub-surface scattering: On
  • Ambient occlusion: Very high
  • Object detail: 60
  • Extra streaming distance: 10
  • Lens flare: On
  • Water quality: High
  • Chromatic aberration: On
  • Terrain quality: High

XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The 3070 Ti can run XDefiant at QHD resolutions (Image via Ubisoft)
The 3070 Ti can run XDefiant at QHD resolutions (Image via Ubisoft)

The RTX 3070 Ti continues to be a great QHD gaming GPU even after being replaced by newer alternatives. The card, however, can't deliver a remarkably better experience in XDefiant, given the non-Ti variant already plays it at sky-high FPS.

The settings list is as follows:

Video settings

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display
  • Display Monitor: 1
  • Triple Buffering: On
  • Reduced latency: On
  • Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
  • Brightness: 10
  • Contrast: 15

Graphics settings

  • DX12 renderer: On
  • HDR: On, if available
  • HDR peak brightness: 400
  • HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400
  • Graphics quality: High
  • V-sync mode: Off
  • Framerate limit: Off
  • Shadow quality: High
  • Spot shadows: High
  • Spot shadow resolution: Very high
  • Contact shadows: All high
  • Resolution scale: 100%
  • Sharpening: 7
  • Particle detail: Ultra
  • Volumetric fog: Ultra
  • Global reflection quality: High
  • Local reflection quality: Very high
  • Vegetation quality: High
  • Sub-surface scattering: On
  • Ambient occlusion: Very high
  • Object detail: 60
  • Extra streaming distance: 10
  • Lens flare: On
  • Water quality: High
  • Chromatic aberration: On
  • Terrain quality: High

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can play most video games at playable framerates without major hiccups. In the latest shooter from Ubisoft, the cards can deliver a competitive experience with the above settings applied. You can expect over 100 FPS consistently with these tweaks.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी