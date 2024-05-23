Best XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are GPUs that can play the latest titles, like XDefiant. This new first-person shooter is well-optimized on PC and runs at sky-high framerates on even some modest hardware. However, the game particularly shines with some tweaks to the settings, which unlocks a proper competitive experience.

Like most AAA titles, XDefiant bundles a bunch of graphics options that need to be customized individually. To help you get started quickly, we have prepared this cheat sheet with the ideal settings combinations.

XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The Nvidia RTX 3070 can run XDefiant smoothly at 1440p (Image via Ubisoft)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 was initially launched as a 1440p gaming GPU. It keeps up well at this resolution with the settings tuned down to a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra. The game doesn't support upscaling, which mandates these settings compromises.

The detailed video recommendations for the game are as follows:

Video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Display Monitor: 1

1 Triple Buffering: On

On Reduced latency: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Brightness: 10

10 Contrast: 15

Graphics settings

DX12 renderer: On

On HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR peak brightness: 400

400 HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400

400 Graphics quality: High

High V-sync mode: Off

Off Framerate limit: Off

Off Shadow quality: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadow resolution: Very high

Very high Contact shadows: All high

All high Resolution scale: 100%

100% Sharpening: 7

7 Particle detail: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Global reflection quality: Medium

Medium Local reflection quality: Very high

Very high Vegetation quality: High

High Sub-surface scattering: On

On Ambient occlusion: Very high

Very high Object detail: 60

60 Extra streaming distance: 10

10 Lens flare: On

On Water quality: High

High Chromatic aberration: On

On Terrain quality: High

XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The 3070 Ti can run XDefiant at QHD resolutions (Image via Ubisoft)

The RTX 3070 Ti continues to be a great QHD gaming GPU even after being replaced by newer alternatives. The card, however, can't deliver a remarkably better experience in XDefiant, given the non-Ti variant already plays it at sky-high FPS.

The settings list is as follows:

Video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Display Monitor: 1

1 Triple Buffering: On

On Reduced latency: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Brightness: 10

10 Contrast: 15

Graphics settings

DX12 renderer: On

On HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR peak brightness: 400

400 HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400

400 Graphics quality: High

High V-sync mode: Off

Off Framerate limit: Off

Off Shadow quality: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadow resolution: Very high

Very high Contact shadows: All high

All high Resolution scale: 100%

100% Sharpening: 7

7 Particle detail: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Global reflection quality: High

High Local reflection quality: Very high

Very high Vegetation quality: High

High Sub-surface scattering: On

On Ambient occlusion: Very high

Very high Object detail: 60

60 Extra streaming distance: 10

10 Lens flare: On

On Water quality: High

High Chromatic aberration: On

On Terrain quality: High

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can play most video games at playable framerates without major hiccups. In the latest shooter from Ubisoft, the cards can deliver a competitive experience with the above settings applied. You can expect over 100 FPS consistently with these tweaks.