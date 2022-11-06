Black Friday deal: get this HP Chromebook at under $100

Black Friday deals are in full swing at leading retail stores like Newegg, Target, and Walmart. Users looking for new tech gadgets can save a fancy amount of money by opting for discounted products. The price reductions range from around five to 10% to as high as 70% and more. Thus, now is the best time to drive some fancy new tech home.

Users on a budget, especially students, wait for such stellar deals on amazing products. Thus, several student-focused options have been massively discounted on several storefronts. One such laptop was spotted for less than $100. According to the store, the laptop will be discounted further in the upcoming week.

A guide to securing the sub-$100 Chromebook deal this Black Friday

This HP Chromebook is available for less than $100 this Black Friday (Image via Walmart)

Walmart is currently an eye-watering deal in which users can pick up an HP Chromebook for less than $100. Currently, the laptop is priced at $98. This makes it the deal to score this Black Friday.

Users can purchase the product online via the Walmart website. In this case, it will be delivered to their homes. Alternatively, they can also buy the product in person by walking into a Walmart Supercenter this Black Friday.

The Chromebook packs decent specs, for a Chrome OS-powered device. It comes with an AMD A4-9102C processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage. The laptop sports an 11.6" display. It is small, light, and extremely portable.

Specs of the 11.6" HP Chromebook

Processor : dual-core AMD A4-9102C @1.6 - 2.4 GHz, 1 MB L2 cache

: dual-core AMD A4-9102C @1.6 - 2.4 GHz, 1 MB L2 cache Memory : 4 GB DDR4-1866

: 4 GB DDR4-1866 Storage : 32 GB eMMC 5.0

: 32 GB eMMC 5.0 Graphics processor: AMD Radeon R4

AMD Radeon R4 Display: 11.6" HD anti-glare, 220 nits peak brightness, 45% NTSC, 1366 x 768 resolution

Starting November 7, this laptop will drop to $79. This will make it even more affordable and a sensible option for users on a tight budget.

Ukpeli James @profitclaim HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4120, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, 14" HD Display, Chrome OS, Thin Design, 4K Graphics, Long Battery Life, Ash Gray Keyboard (14a-na0226nr, 2022, Mineral Silver) HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4120, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, 14" HD Display, Chrome OS, Thin Design, 4K Graphics, Long Battery Life, Ash Gray Keyboard (14a-na0226nr, 2022, Mineral Silver) https://t.co/AeGgtsx5zo

The HP Chromebook also comes with a modern storage standard like eMMC 5.0 and can be charged via a USB-C port. Its presence also ensures compatibility with accessories sporting the new standard.

This Chromebook also comes with all the Google apps and features like the Play Store and Android apps. Since HP designed it for students, it comes loaded with several innovative educational apps. Thus, the affordable price tag should not leave the impression that it is an under-equipped device.

The 11.6" HP Chromebook from the front (Image via Walmart)

However, users should identify whether they lie in the target demography of the product. The laptop has been designed for entry-level users who use their laptops for basic tasks like web browsing. It is sub-par for consuming content, according to 2022 standards. Thus, anyone who expects more out of this laptop will be disappointed with this product.

Those who are looking for a quality Chromebook, and wish to consume content and multitask, should extend their budget at least to $150. However, if the reader is a student or simply does not have more money to burn behind a laptop, the 11.6" HP Chromebook will not disappoint.

The device is worth it, especially after considering the unmatched price at which the Chromebook is available this Black Friday.

Poll : 0 votes