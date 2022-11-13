Black Friday deals: Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro best prices and where to buy them

The upcoming Black Friday sale event has slashed prices on popular products like never before. Google's mobile flagships from 2021 are currently featuring unavoidable discounts. This may be the perfect time to grab last year's Pixel devices, which are as relevant as ever.

The California-based tech giant recently released a new series of smartphones, comprising the Pixel 7 Pro and a semi-flagship variant of the same. These feature the most powerful chips from Google, the best cameras, a better display, and superior battery life.

However, owing to their recent launches, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are pretty heavy on the wallet, even after discounts. The Pixel 6 series, on the other hand, provides flagship features at a much lower cost, and the ongoing Black Friday sales have made them even more affordable.

Here are some exciting Black Friday offers available on Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google has officially discontinued manufacturing the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro following the release of the Pixel 7 series. It's worth mentioning this has caused prices to lower even further. That said, thankfully, many retailers still have the duo in stock.

The Pixel 6 isn't very different from its pro variant. Both phones come with 5G compatibility, good battery life, and, most importantly, almost the same processing power. The Pixel 6 Pro offers a slightly larger RAM capacity, more storage options, a better camera, and a bigger display. The differences may only attract a small fraction of the crowd, while the rest are more likely to find themselves flocking to the more affordable variant.

Luckily, both devices are currently available at super reasonable rates, courtesy of the early Black Friday sales. Readers can find some of the best available offers to consider below.

Amazon

Popular retailer Amazon is offering exciting discounts on both storage variants of the Pixel 6. Furthermore, the Pixel 6 Pro (128GB, 256GB variants) is also available at an appealing price.

Google Pixel 6 - 5G Android Phone: Unlocked Smartphone with Wide and Ultrawide Lens - 128GB at $399 (33% discount)

(33% discount) Google Pixel 6 - 5G Android Phone: Unlocked Smartphone with Wide and Ultrawide Lens - 256GB at $496 (29% discount)

(29% discount) Google Pixel 6 Pro - 5G Android Phone: Unlocked Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera and Telephoto Lens - 128GB at $640 (29% discount)

(29% discount) Google Pixel 6 Pro - 5G Android Phone: Unlocked Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera and Telephoto Lens - 256GB at $878 (12% discount)

Best Buy

A major early Black Friday sales promoter, Best Buy is also offering discounts on the Pixel 6 series.

Google - Pixel 6 128GB (Unlocked): Stormy Black at $419.99 ($179.01 discount)

Google - Pixel 6 256GB (Unlocked): Stormy Black at $664.99 ($34 discount)

Google Pixel 6 128GB - Stormy Black (AT&T) at $339.99 ($9.44 per month) + 3 months of YouTube Premium

Google - Pixel 6 Pro 128GB (Unlocked): Stormy Black at $629.99 ($269.01 discount)

Google - Pixel 6 Pro 256GB (Unlocked): Stormy Black at $749.99 ($249.01 discount)

You can also find discounts for the Google Pixel 6 series on retailer sites like Target, Walmart, and Newegg. However, Best Buy and Amazon are offering the best prices on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at the moment.

Also, Google will soon host a Black Friday sale on its official online store, offering the latest Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and 6A at massive discounts. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro may seem more affordable at the moment, grabbing current-generation phones may turn out to be a wiser choice. So, make sure to visit the Google Store on November 17 before buying a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro this Black Friday.

Poll : 0 votes