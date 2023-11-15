Black Friday deals: Lenovo RTX 4050 laptop discounted to less than $750

Entry-level laptops with GPUs, such as the RTX 4050, have been largely popular over the last few generations. These machines are cheap, can play all of the latest video games, and also double up as a multitasking and entertainment hub, making them ideal for professionals and students who game. Moreover, the discounts on laptops this Black Friday make them even more enticing.

A particular Lenovo design with the RTX 4050 has been massively discounted, making it perfect for gamers looking to play the latest titles at 1080p. With 6 GB of video memory and support for DLSS 3 frame generation, the 4050 laptop GPU is a future-proof option capable of managing playable framerates for some time to come.

Let's go over the details of the deal on the Lenovo laptop, including how to claim it. Do note that the discount will only be available for a limited time as part of the current Black Friday promotion.

The Lenovo LOQ with the RTX 4050 laptop GPU is a great deal at $750

The Lenovo LOQ lineup of laptops targets a lower price point with better price-to-performance ratios. Their latest 16" lineup with the RTX 4050 laptop GPU has been discounted heavily this Black Friday. The device originally debuted for $1100 a few months ago but costs $750 today, making it a superb deal for entry-level gamers looking to enjoy the latest titles without spending a fortune on their setup.

The LOQ 15IRH8 is available as part of the ongoing promotion on Newegg. Besides this 4050 variant, multiple laptop models have been heavily discounted on the website. The list includes last-gen RTX 3050 laptops and models with more powerful graphics cards, including the 3060 and 3070.

The specs of the discounted Lenovo laptop are as follows:

Lenovo LOQ 16" RTX 4050 gaming laptop Display 15.6" IPS 1920 x 1080 144 Hz CPU Intel 13th gen Core i5-13420H @2.10 GHz GPU RTX 4050 laptop GPU RAM 8 GB DDR5 SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD

Besides the 4050 laptop GPU, it also features one of the latest 13th-generation Intel processors, allowing for superb single-core performance metrics. This further improves the laptop's overall performance.

The RTX 4050 is a fantastic entry-level GPU for AAA gaming

The new RTX 4050 is a massive improvement over the last-gen 3050 in terms of overall gaming performance. Thanks to support for DLSS 3 with frame generation, the GPU can deliver much better framerates when playing the latest video games without major issues.

A side-by-side comparison of framerates obtained in some video games is as follows:

RTX 3050 95W RTX 4050 105W Far Cry 6 55 96 Cyberpunk 2077 30 61 Assassin's Creed Valhalla 45 72 Red Dead Redemption 2 57 80 Horizon Zero Dawn 50 80

Overall, the Lenovo LOQ with the 4050 GPU is a superb deal for $750. Cash-strapped gamers can play the latest video games on this laptop at FHD resolution with minor performance issues.