Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus discounted to just $440

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has been handsomely discounted this Black Friday, alongside other recent flagship-grade smartphones. Although the phone has been replaced by the newer S23 Plus, it still packs a punch and delivers superb performance that only a few smartphones can match. Moreover, the ongoing promotion of the device ranks it in the mid-range segment, which it can easily outshine.

Several Samsung Galaxy devices have been heavily discounted. Thus, if you have been eyeing a flagship-grade smartphone for some time, now might be the best time to bag a deal at a heavily discounted price.

In this piece, we will outline the details of the deal on the Galaxy S22 Plus, including how to avail the best prices and claim it before the Black Friday promotion is over.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is a steal deal for $440

In early 2022, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S22 Plus with a hefty $1,050 price tag. It was only a step below the flagship S22 Ultra, which was priced at $1,200. It shares a similar DNA with the flagship device.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the S22 Plus easily ranks among some of the most powerful devices ever made. Moreover, it has a stellar camera setup and a superb display that will deliver some of the best experiences on a smartphone.

Currently, multiple leading stores like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart have discounted Samsung Galaxy phones. However, the best Black Friday deal on the S22 Plus is currently at Walmart. They are readily stocking the device for the all-time price of $440.

Only the white colorway with 128 GB of storage is available for the best price. You will have to pay $559 for the Phantom Black and Pink options, which can be a hefty premium for just a color option.

Moreover, the 256 GB storage variant hasn't been discounted as part of this deal. 128 GB of storage can be particularly limiting for power users who want the most out of a powerful device like the Galaxy S22 Plus.

However, if 128 GB seems like enough for your use case, there simply isn't a smartphone deal better than this.

Check out the deal here: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus - Walmart