Black Friday and Thanksgiving Deal: Get WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe for under $110

Black Friday is here, and most online stores have started offering deals on various products. This makes it the perfect time for users to grab an NVMe SSD from online stores.

One such SSD is WD_BLACK SN850X 1 TB from Western Digital, which is available for a massive discount during the Black Friday sale. Interested users can buy the storage drive from Newegg for $109.99, which is $40 lower than the price tag. It is generally available for $149.99.

The WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe is the perfect SSD to buy during the Black Friday sale 2022

The WD_BLACK SN850X (Image via Newegg)

The specifications of the WD_BLACK SN850X are as follows:

Brand: Western Digital

Western Digital Model: WDS100T2XHE

WDS100T2XHE Device Type: NVMe M.2 SSD

NVMe M.2 SSD Capacity: 1 TB

1 TB Interface: PCI-Express 4.0 x4

PCI-Express 4.0 x4 Read Speed: 7300 MB/s

7300 MB/s Write Speed: 6300 MB/s

6300 MB/s Terabytes Written: 600 TB

600 TB Estimated MTTF: 1.75M Hours

1.75M Hours Heatsink: Available (costs an additional $10)

The SN850X 1 TB is massively discounted during the ongoing Black Friday sale of Newegg. This is a newly released storage drive that was launched a few months ago as an improved variant of the PS5, officially licensed SN850, and was available at a price tag of $149.99. This SSD comes without a heatsink, which can be purchased at $10 lower for $99.99.

It has seen some pretty huge improvements in speeds over the SN850 and has 300 MB/s more reading speeds and 1000 MB/s more writing speeds.

The SN850X is a high-end SSD that features an insane reading speed of up to 7300 MB/s which helps provide shorter loading times. It supports the PCIe Gen4 interface that helps in getting ultra-fast performance from the storage and system components. It can also reach 4KB random reads of up to 800,000 IOPS and 4KB random write of up to 1,100,000 IOPS.

The storage drive also provides extremely low latency, so the graphics loads faster with a negligible stutter and lag for smooth and satisfying gameplay. It also has a Game Mode 2.0, which serves more PC performance-boosting features such as load prediction for game-ready assets to provide faster in-game loading and hugely improve the immersive gaming experience.

Additionally, it also supports PCIe Gen3, which makes it compatible with older motherboards, but it will not be able to reach potential speeds. The 1 TB and 2 TB drives have an optional version of RGB lighting along with a heatsink, which will help to maintain peak performance while making the SSD glow during intense gaming sessions.

The SSD is estimated to store 25 games on the PlayStation at an average of 36 GB per game. A 2 TB variant of the lightning-fast SSD is also available to grab for $169.99 without a heatsink and $179.99 with one during the Black Friday sale.

However, there is also a 4 TB variant available without a heatsink which is not yet discounted and is purchasable for the full amount of $624.99. The deal is currently ongoing as a limited-time offer. Interested users should get it while the offer lasts.

