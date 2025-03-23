BLEACH Rebirth of Souls: Best settings for RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls was recently launched on March 21, 2025, on platforms like Microsoft Windows, the PlayStation 4/5, and the Xbox Series X/S. Requiring a minimum of 16 GB RAM and an RTX 2070 GPU, you could call it moderately demanding in terms of hardware. However, gamers who own the RTX 4070 or the RTX 4070 Ti should have little to no problems running the game at high resolutions.

However, it is always recommended to tweak the settings a bit in order to attain maximum performance. In this article, we'll share the best Rebirth of Souls settings for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti.

Best BLEACH Rebirth of Souls settings for RTX 4070

Rebirth of Souls looks incredible on the RTX 4070 (Image via Bandai Namco)

The game looks absolutely stunning at 4K resolution on the RTX 4070 GPU. We've used the High graphics preset for most settings here, only reducing the Depth of Field so as to prevent performance loss. The card easily handles the game at this setting and churns out an average of 60 FPS without any frame drops or stutters.

We recommend you turn off V-Sync unless you have a monitor that does not support AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings to play Rebirth of Souls the RTX 4070:

Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Screen Size : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Frame Rate : Unlimited

: Unlimited Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Low

: Low Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Bloom: High

Best BLEACH Rebirth of Souls settings for RTX 4070 Ti

Rebirth of Souls runs at 4K on the RTX 4070 Ti (Image via Bandai Namco)

The game runs even better on the RTX 4070 Ti. The higher performance threshold allows us to set a higher Depth of Field, making for a more immersive experience. The rest of the settings remain the same as the previous one, featuring a resolution of 4K and High graphics settings. With these settings enabled, you can expect a stable average of 60 FPS.

These are the best settings to play the game on an RTX 4070 Ti:

Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Screen Size : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Frame Rate : Unlimited

: Unlimited Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Depth of Field : High

: High Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Bloom: High

