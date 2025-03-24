BLEACH Rebirth of Souls: Best settings for RTX 4080 and 4080 Super

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls was released a few days back on March 21, 2025, on different platforms like Microsoft Windows, the PlayStation 4/5, and the Xbox Series X/S. It is a little on the demanding end in terms of hardware requirements. However, those who own an RTX 4080 or an RTX 4080 Super should face no performance-related issues as such.

While the card can run the game at its highest settings, it is always recommended to tweak the options to get the best performance. In this article, we'll share the best Rebirth of Souls settings for the RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super.

Best BLEACH Rebirth of Souls settings for RTX 4080

Rebirth of Souls looks stunning on the RTX 4080 (Image via Bandai Namco)

The game looks amazing on an RTX 4080 GPU. You get to play it at 4K resolution on the High graphics preset. All the graphics settings have been set to High, except for Depth of Field and Bloom, as those could affect performance negatively. With these settings, you can expect a stable framerate of 60 FPS. We recommend you turn off V-Sync unless you have a monitor that does not offer AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync support.

These are the best settings to play Rebirth of Souls on an RTX 4080:

Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Screen Size : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Frame Rate : Unlimited

: Unlimited Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Bloom: Medium

Best BLEACH Rebirth of Souls settings for RTX 4080 Super

Rebirth of Souls runs incredibly well on the RTX 4080 Super (Image via Bandai Namco)

The action-adventure title runs even better on the RTX 4080 Super. Once again, you get to play the game at 4K resolution with the High graphical preset. Despite the higher settings, the game puts out an average of 60 FPS without any issues surrounding frame drops or stutters, even with Motion Blur turned on and Bloom set to High.

These are the best settings to play Rebirth of Souls on an RTX 4080 Super:

Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Screen Size : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Frame Rate : Unlimited

: Unlimited Motion Blur : On

: On Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Bloom: High

