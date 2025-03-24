  • home icon
BLEACH Rebirth of Souls: Best settings for RTX 4090

By Adith Pramod
Modified Mar 24, 2025 17:04 GMT
The best BLEACH Rebirth of Souls settings for RTX 4090 (Image via Bandai Namco, Nvidia)
The best BLEACH Rebirth of Souls settings for RTX 4090 (Image via Bandai Namco, Nvidia)

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls is an anime arena fighter title that was released on March 21, 2025, on different platforms like PC, PlayStation 4/5, and the Xbox Series X/S. It falls on the demanding side of hardware requirements, requiring a minimum of the RTX 2070 to run well. However, those who own the RTX 4090 should have little to no performance-related issues at all.

While the card can handle the game at the highest settings the game has to offer, we recommend you moderate the settings to prevent any performance-related issues. In this article, we'll share the best Rebirth of Souls settings for the RTX 4090.

Best BLEACH Rebirth of Souls settings for RTX 4090

Rebirth of Souls looks stunning on the RTX 4090 (Image via Bandai Namco)
Rebirth of Souls looks stunning on the RTX 4090 (Image via Bandai Namco)

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls runs at its absolute best with the RTX 4090 GPU. You get to play the game at the 4K resolution with the High graphics preset. We've turned on Motion Blur, adding a great ton of detail and immersiveness to the gameplay. Even with the High settings, the game runs at a stable 60 fps framerate.

Keep V-Sync turned off unless you have a monitor that does not offer AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync support.

These are the best settings to play Rebirth of Souls the RTX 4090:

  • Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Screen Size: Fullscreen
  • Graphics Quality: Custom
  • Frame Rate: Unlimited
  • Motion Blur: On
  • Vertical Sync: Off
  • Depth of Field: High
  • Anti-Aliasing: High
  • Texture Quality: High
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Bloom: High

Edited by Abhipsito Das
