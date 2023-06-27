Can you play PS3 games on PS5? Steps and alternatives explored (2023)

Diehard fans of PS3 games are still pretty commonplace. The console had some of the best releases so far in the lineup's history. A few of the biggest releases, like GTA V, The Last of Us Part 1, and the original three Uncharted games, have been released on future consoles like the PS4 and the PS5. Still, a majority of the games remain locked to the seventh-generation console.

The PS5 supports backward compatibility: a feature that allows the console to play last-gen games without buying older PlayStation consoles. The PS4 lacked this feature. However, unlike the Xbox, support isn't universal, and all games released on older consoles like the PS3 and the PS2 don't work.

This can leave fans of classics hanging. Thus, in this article, we will explore the various methods and alternatives to playing these video games.

Can you play PS3 games on the PS5?

As mentioned, most PS3 games work on the latest console from the Japanese tech juggernaut, thanks to backward compatibility. However, there's one catch: you need digital copies of the games you want to play on the PS5.

This can be a bit disappointing, especially because discs were a more common form of distribution back in the days of the PS3, and most of us have a bunch of them sitting around even to this date.

Fortunately, older games generally are massively discounted. Thus, the digital copies of the games won't cost much money. Another way of accessing older PS3-era games on the new console would be by opting for one of its PS Plus plans.

The PS Plus Premium tier bundles many older PS2 and PS3 games that can be accessed for just $17.99 per month ($49.99 quarterly or $119.99 annually). Once you get this plan, classics will be just a download away.

Do PS2 and PS3 discs work on the PS5?

Unfortunately, PS2 and PS3 discs don't work on the latest PS5. Gamers will have to buy the video game they wish to play digitally to be able to run it via backward compatibility. The old discs will only work on their original consoles. This can be a bit of a bummer for some gamers who might not want to dump money on a game they already paid for in the past.

Can you play PS2 games on the PS5?

Like PS3 games, those released on the PS2 can also be enjoyed on the PS5, thanks to backward compatibility. However, it is worth noting that CDs or DVDs won't work. Gamers will have to purchase the game digitally.

Alternatively, you can also buy the PS Plus Premium, which bundles multiple PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP-era games into one affordable plan.

How to play PS2 and PS3 games that are unsupported on the PS5?

There isn't much you can do about old games unsupported on the PS5. However, some workarounds might help:

Fix 1: Play the game on the PS2 or the PS3. This is by far the easiest fix to the issue. Thankfully, the older Sony consoles are available in plenty for very cheap in the second-hand market. Thus, if you don't mind spending an extra $100 to $150 on a used console, get yourself a gaming machine from back in the day.

Fix 2: Emulate the game on a PC. Emulation is one of the cheaper alternatives to the fix above provided you own a decently powerful PC. Some PS2 and PS3 games can be emulated even on smartphones, so you won't need an RTX 4090 for this, either. However, do note that copyright infringement is a common issue plaguing emulation. Ensure you get your hands on a legal copy of the game before playing the title.

Can you play PS4 games on the PS5?

Almost every PS4 game, except a handful, is playable on the PS5. The games don't necessarily have to be bought digitally, either. You can play almost the entire library of the last-gen console by simply plugging the appropriate disc into the console.

Only the seven following PS4 games don't work on the new PS5:

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition Shadwen Robinson: The Journey Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma Volume One TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2 Just Deal With It! We Sing

Do PS4 discs work on the PS5?

Yes, PS4 discs work on the PS5, unlike PS2 and PS3 games. Thus, gamers can directly plug in any disc bought for the last-gen console and start playing the game immediately without needing to buy it again.

Poll : 0 votes