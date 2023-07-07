Can you unhide the Threads badge on Instagram?

The Threads badge on your Instagram bio is a convenient way for your Instagram followers to connect with you on the new platform. Launched on July 5, 2023, it garnered quick popularity due to the ongoing criticism against Twitter. Revealing your Threads badge simplifies transitioning between the two profile pages.

There's an option to hide the badge if you tap on it. Can you, however, unhide the Threads badge on your Instagram bio? The big question remains.

Is it possible to unhide the Threads badge on Instagram?

Both Instagram and Threads are owned by Meta, and are closely associated platforms with a shared login. After logging in to the latter via Instagram, this badge serves as a redirect to their Threads profile when tapped on.

Indicating your join number, it sits beneath your profile picture with a numerical value. Furthermore, it conveniently allows users to easily access their Threads profile page through their Instagram page.

This may just be a temporary situation, given the current knowledge available. As a result, numerous users are not receiving their badges. Additionally, if you accidentally hide the badge from your bio, there is no option to unhide it.

How to hide the Threads badge

If you want to hide the badge, on the other hand, it's quite simple. Just tap on the badge's number from the Instagram bio, and it will pop up two options. Choose "Hide badge" to remove it.

Removing it seems to be permanent on Threads badge for now, but there may be an option to unhide it later. As such, you will have to be absolutely certain you don't want the badge on your Instagram profile before deciding to hide it.

Instagram says the number may disappear in the future, leaving only a Threads logo in its place, as the badge is currently deemed temporary.

It's also crucial to remember that you have to follow a private Instagram account to see their badge. Therefore, if the number is shown on the bio, it won't be visible to anyone except followers.

How to share Threads profile on Instagram

However, there's another viable way to showcase your Threads profile in your Instagram bio. It'd be more convenient to add your Threads profile link to your Instagram bio until any other option is available. It will allow you to connect with friends and followers.

To do so, copy the Threads profile link and paste it into your Instagram bio. It's quite simple and convenient.

Also, you can reach a broader audience by sharing your account on Instagram. Simply create a Threads post and share it on your Instagram story. In that way, all of your followers will know instantly and be redirected to your Threads profile.

