How to add Threads link to your Instagram bio

Adding the Threads link to Instagram can be quite helpful in reaching more people efficiently. Threads, a newly developed app by the Instagram team with a striking resemblance to Twitter, has been unleashed by Mark Zuckerberg. Its purpose is to enhance Instagram's functionality by offering text updates and conversations. This app is accessible for free and can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices in more than 100 countries.

Without sharing your profile with your Instagram followers, growing your reach can be quite a hassle. Therefore, this article will guide you on how to share your Threads link on your Instagram profile so people can effortlessly join you on Threads.

These 10 simple steps can help you add the Threads link smoothly to your Instagram bio

Adding your Threads link to your Instagram bio is a helpful way to connect with friends and those who wish to follow you. It also provides a brief and engaging summary of who you are or what your company stands for. To do so, follow the steps below:

Firstly, download and install the Threads app on your iOS or Android device. Log in using your Instagram account. Go to your Threads profile. Tap on Share profile. It's located below your display picture. Select Copy to copy the link. Now go to your Instagram profile and click on Edit Profile. Click on Links. Choose the option: Add external link. Paste the copied link in the URL section and write Threads in the Title section. Tap on Done from the top-right.

Finally, when it's done, you can return to your Instagram profile, and the Threads link will show in your bio.

There's also a temporary Threads badge available in some users' bios. You can click on the badge to directly go to their Threads profile. However, this seems to be working for some people only.

What is the Threads badge on your Instagram bio?

Threads badge on your Instagram bio (Image via Sportskeeda)

After logging in to Threads via Instagram, some users got a Threads badge showcased on their Instagram bio. In this way, if anyone taps on your badge, they will be redirected to your Threads profile.

If you click on the badge, it will say, "This temporary badge lets your follower know that you're on Threads and sends them to your profile if they have the app."

Therefore, with the information known so far, this might be a temporary thing, because of which, many users are not getting the Badge on their own. Furthermore, if you mistakenly remove the badge from the bio, there's no option to add it back again. Hence, it'd be more convenient to add your Threads profile link to your Instagram bio until any other option is available.

Also, there's another viable option to spread your Threads account to Instagram. You can post a thread and then share it on your Instagram story to reach more people.

Poll : 0 votes