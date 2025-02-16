Civilization 7 PC guide: Best graphics settings for RTX 3080

Civilization 7 is a new turn-based strategy title that was released on February 11, 2025. It has become quite popular among PC gamers and has garnered over 84K active players on Steam.

Civilization 7's system requirements are on the lower side, so a configuration with the Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU can easily play it, even at 4K resolution. However, you may experience some stutter if you don't apply the right settings for this graphics card.

This article showcases all of the best settings for Civilization 7 you need to apply right now for the best result.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

What are the best settings for Civilization 7 on RTX 3080?

The game's graphics settings page (Image via 2K Games)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 is a powerful GPU, released back in 2020. This graphics card has 10GB of memory to ensure most modern games run well. Thanks to this GPU's exceptional performance, almost every game can be played at 4K, including Civilization 7.

Apply the following settings for the best result:

General

GPU selection : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Screen Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Game Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Enable Vertical Sync : Disabled (Enable it if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disabled (Enable it if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Upscale/Anti-aliasing Mode : Off

: Off Graphics Profile: Custom

Advanced

AMD FidelityFX Ambient Occlusion : High

: High AMD FidelityFX Screen Space Reflections : Enabled

: Enabled Screen Space Shadows : Enabled

: Enabled Screen Space Overlay : Disabled

: Disabled Bloom : Enabled

: Enabled Asset Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Particle Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : High

: High Water Quality : High

: High Image Sharpness: Very High

This concludes our list of the best settings for Civilization 7 on Nvidia RTX 3080. The above settings will deliver a perfect balance between graphics fidelity and performance. We haved used a mix of Medium, High, and Very High graphics settings to provide a smooth performance free of stutters.

