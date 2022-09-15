"You can tell it wasn't developed by Xiaomi": Community reacts as Redmi is accused of copying designs from the iPhone 14

Redmi will be the opposite of many things associated with the iPhone 14. After all, the Chinese brand has been a major disruptor in the mobile market, but the target audience they cater to is quite different. The company has always tried to provide as many features as possible on low and mid-budget devices.

One area where these devices do tend to save costs is in terms of hardware and software R&D. This often leads to some of them getting "inspired" by the products of more popular brands and creating something that looks very similar. The same case might have happened with the latest build of the Mi OS, which seems eerily identical to how the iPhone 14 looks.

Naturally, this curious phenomenon has caused the community to react on social media. Both brands are equally popular in their segments and are widely used all over the world.

Other manufacturers have been accused of copying the design layout of iOS devices in the past as well. While copying might be a word too strong, the latest OS build used on Redmi devices seems to have a strong resemblance.

Community reacts as Redmi gets accused of copying from iPhone 14's software design

Linus Tech Tips' social media handle showed glimpses of what the two devices would look like. Be it for the icon layout or the design of the notifications bar, it all seems quite similar from the outside. Moreover, this led to the popular tech outlet commenting on a cheeky caption in their tweet.

It also got other users to react to what they thought. While some saw the funny side of it, others were more serious regarding the potential chance of copying in this case. However, there were also some comments about how Redmi does a better job and provides better value-for-money devices, unlike the iPhone 14.

One user defended the accusation by saying that Apple does similar things by incorporating "revolutionary" features in their iPhones. They feel that many of these originated on Android devices, so the same claims can be made about Apple as well.

Will Stonehouse 🌐 @potatosordfight @LinusTech I'd say 95% of the features that Apple touts as revolutionary happened in android first, usually 5-10 years earlier. Almost everything that makes a modern phone usable was invented on Android @LinusTech I'd say 95% of the features that Apple touts as revolutionary happened in android first, usually 5-10 years earlier. Almost everything that makes a modern phone usable was invented on Android https://t.co/PLIi20RCaG

While other users cheekily questioned the credibility of Redmi, they were shown what kind of market domination the brand has managed to achieve in quick time.

One Twitter user raised a pertinent question over whether there is anymore possible variety for a brand to go with separate designs from one another. They feel that brands no longer have a wide array of choices when it comes to icons and other designs.

Alice @Alice_ENVtuber @LinusTech I honestly have no idea who the company on the right even is but are there really that many distinct designs to do for a modern media player? Those symbols are pretty universally used now and the duration/progress bar etc look standard @LinusTech I honestly have no idea who the company on the right even is but are there really that many distinct designs to do for a modern media player? Those symbols are pretty universally used now and the duration/progress bar etc look standard

Another user is quite irritated that Redmi has even decided to copy such trivial things from the iPhone 14.

madjovs @madjovs @LinusTech It's really sad they have to emulate even the slightest thing Apple does/makes. @LinusTech It's really sad they have to emulate even the slightest thing Apple does/makes.

In response, one person stated that this has become a norm in the technology space and everyone is copying something from the other.

John Aquina 🇺🇦 @JohnAquina @madjovs @LinusTech BTW what Apple actually copied from Xiaomi (unfortunately not even nearly as good) are the super wallpapers. They have been in Miui for years now and Apple just ripped it off in a mediocre way. Not a Xiaomi fan in any way, but to be fair everyone is copying everyone these days. @madjovs @LinusTech BTW what Apple actually copied from Xiaomi (unfortunately not even nearly as good) are the super wallpapers. They have been in Miui for years now and Apple just ripped it off in a mediocre way. Not a Xiaomi fan in any way, but to be fair everyone is copying everyone these days.

One Twitter user stated that while copying is described as evil, it shouldn't be an issue if consumers can benefit from it in the end.

Jimmy Higginbotham @jimmyhiggs337 @LinusTech I'm not mad at it, we millennials have grown up in this world where copying is taboo and bad, but if something is good a better for the user, everyone should do it! Why is that bad? A prime example is seatbelts. Now this isn't life saving but it's good design! @LinusTech I'm not mad at it, we millennials have grown up in this world where copying is taboo and bad, but if something is good a better for the user, everyone should do it! Why is that bad? A prime example is seatbelts. Now this isn't life saving but it's good design!

Interestingly, it seems that the issue in question is from an unofficial skin made by a user and not by the brand.

farrel @sistemtigaduo



It's made by MIUI theme devs. There's a high chance that Xiaomi is going to copy it for sure, but for now it's not actually Xiaomi's official feature @LinusTech oh here comes the apple fanboys thinking that Xiaomi is the one who's doing this..It's made by MIUI theme devs. There's a high chance that Xiaomi is going to copy it for sure, but for now it's not actually Xiaomi's official feature @LinusTech oh here comes the apple fanboys thinking that Xiaomi is the one who's doing this..It's made by MIUI theme devs. There's a high chance that Xiaomi is going to copy it for sure, but for now it's not actually Xiaomi's official feature

It now remains to be seen what kind of additional features the iPhone 14 will bring once it's available in users' hands. The pre-orders go live starting September 15 and the community is excited to find out what awaits them next.

While some of the features come from the previous generation, there are new introductions being made to it as well. Additionally, the Pro and Pro Max variants will come with the new A16 Bionic chip, and it will be exciting to see how the new generation of chips will perform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan