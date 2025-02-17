Cooler Master HAF 5 Pro with RTX 4070 Super available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the Cooler Master HAF 5 Pro as part of Shell Shocker Deals on the website. The gaming PC was originally priced at $1,799.99 but is now available for just $1,549.99, saving you $250. While the original price was considered steep, the discount makes it slightly more accessible.

The PC comes packed with top-end features like a 14th-gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super, making it a beast for hardcore gaming.

In this article, we'll look into the features and specs of the Cooler Master HAF 5 Pro gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

Cooler Master HAF 5 Pro: Specs and features

The Cooler Master HAF 5 Pro is available for a great discount on Newegg

The Cooler Master HAF 5 Pro is a solid option for hardcore gaming and creative workloads like graphic design, video editing, and so on. Its mid-range price makes it perfect for those willing to spend quite a bit for their setup.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:

Features Cooler Master HAF 5 Pro (AYG-H5M7-N734-N1) Chipset Intel B760 Processor Intel Core i7-14700F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super RAM 32GB DDR5 6000 MHz (2x16GB) Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4 SSD CPU Cooler Cooler Master Hyper 212 Halo Network and Communication Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Power Supply 650W 80+ Gold Case HAF 500 Case

Performance

The HAF 5 Pro is powered by the Intel Core i7-14700F, which is among the best in the segment. It comes with 20 cores, 28 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.4 GHz. This makes it suitable for handling CPU-intensive workloads like image or video encoding/decoding, processing, and more.

On the PC, you get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super GPU, which is known for its graphical prowess. It can easily handle most modern AAA titles at ease. Being a 4K card, most games can run at 4K resolution with high to ultra graphics presets. Overall, playing games with the RTX 4070 Super will be visually stunning and super smooth in terms of framerates.

You also get 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for most people. The 32GB RAM would help with multitasking and handling multiple files at once. It would also give you an edge when it comes to gaming.

With these specs, AAA titles like Forza Horizon 5 run at 210 fps, Cyberpunk 2077 runs at 95fps, and Modern Warfare 3 runs at 195fps. All the above-mentioned games were set to Ultra settings and are being played at 1440p. If you set them to 4K, you might experience slightly lesser framerates.

Case and build

The PC features the HAF 500 case, which has ample ventilation and a mesh cover on the front. It also comes with the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Halo air cooling fans. These fans come with addressable RGB, allowing you to customize the LEDs to your liking.

Thus, the PC is great in terms of cooling, so you won't have to worry about heating issues. This purchase also comes with a Cooler Master Keyboard and Mouse, which add to the value.

Also read: Asus ROG Gaming PC with RTX 4060 Ti available at lowest price on Newegg

Is the Cooler Master HAF 5 Pro worth buying during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Cooler Master HAF 5 Pro during the sale period on Newegg. It offers great value for money with its high-end specs, making it a powerhouse for 1440p and 4K gaming. The PC serves to be the perfect choice for hardcore gamers, creative professionals, and developers.

