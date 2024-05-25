Curved monitors vs flat monitors: Which is best for gaming?

If you're looking for a new monitor, you may have come across curved monitors vs flat monitors debate. What is the difference between both monitor types, and which one is better for your gaming needs? In a nutshell, flat monitors are better for playing competitive multiplayer shooters, while curved monitors are great for enjoying racing or single-player games.

However, there are more fundamental differences between the two. This article will go through those differences to help you decide which monitor type is better for your gaming needs.

Curved monitors vs flat monitors: Viewing experience

Curved monitors feature a wider and more immersive viewing experience (Image via Samsung)

Let's start with the type of viewing experience both monitor types offer. Curved monitors feature a slight curve that wraps around you. This curvature results in a more natural and immersive experience.

However, colors on curved panels may distort if you move away from the center. This can make curved monitors unreliable if you have a multi-monitor setup, and your curved screen isn't in the front and center.

That said, curved monitors generally come in wide aspect ratios like 21:9 or the ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio, which makes them great for video watching or playing cinematic games because of their wraparound effect.

While flat ultrawide gaming monitors do exist, they fail to replicate the curved screen's immersive effect. Besides, most flat monitors have the standard 16:9 aspect ratio which makes them less immersive. That said, this standard ratio actually helps in competitive titles, where you need to be quick to spot the enemies.

Curved monitors vs flat monitors: Desk space

Flat screen monitors take relatively less space (Image via Dell)

Flat screens are more efficient when it comes to their fit in limited desk space. They have a shallower profile, and you can comfortably position yourself closer to the screen without needing a deep desk.

On the other hand, curved displays are a challenge to adjust in limited desk space with their curved design and wider aspect ratios.

Overall, flat monitors are easier to adjust on a desk and can be put up anywhere, while curved monitors require proper positioning and desk space for a proper viewing experience.

Curved monitors vs flat monitors: Panel technologies

Flat screens are available in all display technologies (Image via Samsung)

Curved monitors utilize various display panel technologies just like flat screens. However, VA technology is the most common panel type used on curved monitors. VA panels have better contrast ratios and black levels making them perfect for games with dark environments.

However, they are not as color accurate as IPS panels commonly found in flat monitors. IPS panels are renowned for their color accuracy and great viewing angles, making flat monitors a substantially better choice if color accuracy is your priority.

Curved monitors vs flat monitors: Advantages and disadvantages

Curved monitors come at a substantially higher cost (Image via Samsung)

Now that we’ve talked about the basic differences between the two monitor types, let’s have a look at the pros and cons of curved monitors vs flat monitors to help you decide which one is better for your needs:

Curved Monitors:

Advantages Disadvantages Eye comfort Requires more desk space Better immersion Higher cost Better multitasking due to a wider aspect ratio Limited viewing angles

Flat monitors:

Advantages Disadvantages Affordable Lacks immersion Better viewing angles The standard 16:9 screen isn’t great for multitasking Limited desk space requirement



Curved monitors vs flat monitors: Verdict

The better pick between curved monitors and flat monitors will depend on your individual needs and preferences. Curved monitors are better if you like and generally play single-player or narrative-driven games.

On the other hand, for color accurate tasks and multiplayer shooters, a flat monitor can offer better value.

