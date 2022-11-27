With this Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, gamers can save a ton of money on the latest tech purchases. Multiple products have been massively discounted at leading retail stores like Walmart, Newegg, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Some of these deals might save $10 to $20, but massive discounts can be spotted with some proper digging. One such deal was spotted on a Cooler Master mechanical keyboard. Despite being known for its high-end cooling solutions and iconic computer cases, Cooler Master makes some great mechanical keyboards worth checking out.

A guide to securing the best deal on the Cooler Master SK620 white mechanical keyboard this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The Cooler Master SK620 wired mechanical gaming keyboard in silver finish (Image via Cooler Master)

The keyboard generally sells for a hefty $94.99. However, this Cyber Monday, users can save a ton of money on their next mechanical keyboard purchase.

The silver white and gunmetal versions of the Cooler Master SK620 have been discounted to $44.99 on Amazon. However, this is not the best deal on the product.

DataBlitz @DataBlitzPH The Cooler Master SK620 60% Mechanical Keyboard w/ Low Profile Switches Black (RGB Red Linear) with modern low profile styling will be available today at DataBlitz branches and E-commerce Store! The Cooler Master SK620 60% Mechanical Keyboard w/ Low Profile Switches Black (RGB Red Linear) with modern low profile styling will be available today at DataBlitz branches and E-commerce Store! https://t.co/uJRQHQczhA

In Newegg's Cyber Monday sale, users can save another $5 with the limited-time code BFDBY2A464 on the gunmetal gray finish of the SK620 with blue mechanical switches. This slashes the price down to $39.99. The silver and gunmetal finishes of the keyboard with either blue or red switches are available for $44.99 on the website.

While the gunmetal gray finish with brown mechanical switches costs $49.99, the silver finish with the same finishes has been discounted by just $9 from the MSRP. Thus, users will have to spend $85 for the silver variant with brown switches.

The prices on the Cooler Master SK620 have hit an all-time low this Cyber Monday. Gamers looking for a great deal on their next keyboard can consider this compact machine for their build. However, it is worth noting that the demand for the silver finish of the keyboard with brown switches is the highest. It has been discounted the least.

Nevertheless, gamers eyeing this keyboard should pick it up as soon as possible since the deals are only available for a limited time. The price will revert to normal, or the keyboard might be listed as out of stock once the Cyber Monday promotion period is over.

More information on the Cooler Master SK620 wired mechanical keyboard

The Cooler Master SK620 wired keyboard in gunmetal gray (Image via Cooler Master)

The Cooler Master SK620 is a wired mechanical keyboard. It packs a compact design and is based on the 60% form factor. The company has armed the keyboard with low-profile mechanical RGB switches.

The silver finish on the keyboard comes with snow-white plastic ergonomic keycaps. In contrast, the gunmetal gray finish comes with black keycaps of the same build quality.

It comes with per-key lighting. The RGB can be controlled via the Cooler Master MasterPlus+ software.

Esports Gear @EsportsGearUK



you could be like Alex if you entered this month's



win a Razer DeathAdder & Cooler Master SK620 60% Mechanical Keyboard bundle + 2 mystery Steam game keys!



Enter Here: check last month's giveaway winner, Alex, flexing his new free gearyou could be like Alex if you entered this month's #giveaway win a Razer DeathAdder & Cooler Master SK620 60% Mechanical Keyboard bundle + 2 mystery Steam game keys!Enter Here: ge4r.gg/win1122 check last month's giveaway winner, Alex, flexing his new free gear 💪you could be like Alex if you entered this month's #giveaway 👀win a Razer DeathAdder & Cooler Master SK620 60% Mechanical Keyboard bundle + 2 mystery Steam game keys!Enter Here: ge4r.gg/win1122 https://t.co/ZbRZvYGve5

The keyboard also packs a 1.8 m long braided cable that can be removed and replaced with better quality according to what users feel like.

However, the best part about the keyboard is that it packs a dedicated 32-bit ARM Cortex processor that ensures precision and performance. This processor enables the keyboard to register keystrokes instantly.

It also comes with an N-key rollover and is supported across Windows and macOS systems.

Poll : 0 votes