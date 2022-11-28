Cyber Monday deals have taken over the internet, and major retail stores are selling tech products at massive discounts. This makes November 28 the best day to pick up some new shiny gadgets to upgrade your gaming rig.

Earlier, we spotted a Cooler Master SK620 60% mechanical keyboard at over 50% off. Its price has been slashed to just $44.99 from the original $98.99 price tag. Ryzen 7000 and Intel Core 12th-gen chips have also been discounted during the ongoing sale.

Razer's DeathAdder V2 and V2 Pro have been discounted to all-time low prices this Cyber Monday, and the deal on these mice is too good to miss.

How to get the Razer DeathAdder V2 and V2 Pro for over 50% this Cyber Monday

Amazon is offering some of the best deals this Cyber Monday. The Razer DeathAdder V2 and the V2 Pro have been discounted on the retail giant's website.

Traditionally, the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro sells for $129. However, during the ongoing Cyber Monday sale, gamers can pick it up for just $57.99. This is a remarkable 55% off the mouse's MSRP.

The DeathAdder V2 is a budget-oriented performance-focused gaming mouse and does not have as many features as the Pro variant. This mouse traditionally sells for around $70. However, during the ongoing Cyber Monday sale on Amazon, the mouse has been discounted by over 55%. Gamers can currently pick up the DeathAdder V2 for just $31.58.

Gamers can also pick up the DeathAdder V2 with the Razer mouse bungee. The combo usually costs $109.98. However, it is available for just $71.57 this Cyber Monday, marking a solid 34% off.

More info on the Razer DeathAdder V2 and V2 Pro

The Genshin Impact limited edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro (Image via Razer)

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is a great mouse that doesn't break the bank. It has a wired compact design and sports RGB lighting that can be customized via the extremely polished Razer Synapse software.

The mouse packs an optical sensor that can go up to 20,000 DPI. It comes with nine programmable buttons and rubberized side grips. All of this is packaged in a black plastic outer shell.

Razer claims that the mouse packs the fastest switches in any gaming mouse. It uses the second generation optical mouse switches from the manufacturer. It's worth noting that the DeathAdder's buttons are extremely tactile. No gamer will be disappointed with the performance of this mouse.

The design language of the DeathAdder (Image via Amazon)

Unlike the wired Razer DeathAdder V2, the Pro variant has a wireless design. The mouse packs mechanical optical switches and shares the same optical sensor that goes up to 20,000 DPI.

Razer has fine-tuned the battery in the DeathAdder V2 Pro with its HyperSpeed Wireless technology. The battery can last for up to 70 hours on a single full charge when using the bundled 2.4 GHz wireless dongle. The battery life shoots up to 120 hours while the mouse is connected via Bluetooth.

In terms of the design language, the DeathAdder V2 and the V2 Pro are quite similar. Both mice are tailored towards a claw grip and offer comfortable gripping experiences that cause minimal discomfort during long gaming hours.

