Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Best graphics settings for AMD RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT

The AMD RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT are some fantastic graphics cards for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty. Even though these recently launched GPUs aren't the fastest, they can handle the latest and most demanding titles without necessitating major sacrifices. Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most taxing games out there, is a cakewalk for these graphics cards.
However, do note these GPUs cannot play the latest games at the highest settings at 4K resolutions. You need to fine-tune Cyberpunk 2077's settings when it's running on these cards to ensure an enjoyable experience. We will list the best settings combination for the AMD RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT to use in CP 2077 in this article.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD RX 7700 XT
AMD's RX 7700 XT is a decent graphics card. Therefore, it can play Cyberpunk 2077 at the near-highest settings at 4K without having you make major compromises to its settings. We recommend a mix of high and ultra settings with a bit of ray tracing when this title is running on the 7700 XT. FSR is recommended for smooth framerates as well.
The following combination works best for the RX 7700 XT in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Low
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD RX 7800 XT
The RX 7800 XT packs significantly more rendering power than the 7700 XT, thanks to its extra VRAM, cores, and higher power draw. This allows players to crank up the settings even further in Cyberpunk without encountering framedrops. The GPU can handle this game at 4K with FSR turned on.
The following settings combination works the best for the RX 7800 XT at 4K resolution:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: High
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Medium
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
AMD's RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT are some of the fastest GPUs ever made. They are superb high-end cards for gaming and can easily handle Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 without breaking a sweat.