Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Best graphics settings for AMD RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT

The AMD RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT are some fantastic graphics cards for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty. Even though these recently launched GPUs aren't the fastest, they can handle the latest and most demanding titles without necessitating major sacrifices. Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most taxing games out there, is a cakewalk for these graphics cards.

However, do note these GPUs cannot play the latest games at the highest settings at 4K resolutions. You need to fine-tune Cyberpunk 2077's settings when it's running on these cards to ensure an enjoyable experience. We will list the best settings combination for the AMD RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT to use in CP 2077 in this article.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD RX 7700 XT

AMD's RX 7700 XT is a decent graphics card. Therefore, it can play Cyberpunk 2077 at the near-highest settings at 4K without having you make major compromises to its settings. We recommend a mix of high and ultra settings with a bit of ray tracing when this title is running on the 7700 XT. FSR is recommended for smooth framerates as well.

The following combination works best for the RX 7700 XT in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

A mix of high and ultra settings works best for the RX 7700 XT (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Low

Low Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD RX 7800 XT

The RX 7800 XT packs significantly more rendering power than the 7700 XT, thanks to its extra VRAM, cores, and higher power draw. This allows players to crank up the settings even further in Cyberpunk without encountering framedrops. The GPU can handle this game at 4K with FSR turned on.

The following settings combination works the best for the RX 7800 XT at 4K resolution:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Recommended Advanced settings for the RX 7800 XT (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: High

High Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: High

Ray tracing

The ray tracing settings recommended in RX 7800 XT for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Medium

Medium Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

AMD's RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT are some of the fastest GPUs ever made. They are superb high-end cards for gaming and can easily handle Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 without breaking a sweat.