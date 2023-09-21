Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti in 2023

Nvidia's RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can easily run Cyberpunk 2077 since they were launched to run the latest and most demanding video games at 1440p. Years after their initial releases, these GPUs continue to be solid options for playing modern titles. However, you might not be able to max out the settings in demanding games.
Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update adds better graphics to the first-person shooter. The game has a whole bunch of graphics settings that need to be customized to ensure an optimal experience on Nvidia's 3070 and 3070 Ti GPUs. This article will list the best settings to use in Cyberpunk 2077 when it's running on either GPU.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 is built for 1440p gaming without compromises. However, we recommend turning down the settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for decent framerates. Also, turn on DLSS to maintain around 50-60 FPS in the game.
These are the best settings to use in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 when it's running on the RTX 3070:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Low
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti
Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than its non-Ti sibling. Gamers on the former can crank up the settings slightly higher without losing a ton of performance on this card. We still recommend relying on DLSS. However, this time, it's to ensure consistent performance.
The best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for the RTX 3070 Ti is as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: High
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Medium
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Nvidia's RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti rank among the most powerful graphics cards in the market. Thus, it is no surprise they perform well in Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most demanding video games around.