Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti in 2023

Nvidia's RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can easily run Cyberpunk 2077 since they were launched to run the latest and most demanding video games at 1440p. Years after their initial releases, these GPUs continue to be solid options for playing modern titles. However, you might not be able to max out the settings in demanding games.

Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update adds better graphics to the first-person shooter. The game has a whole bunch of graphics settings that need to be customized to ensure an optimal experience on Nvidia's 3070 and 3070 Ti GPUs. This article will list the best settings to use in Cyberpunk 2077 when it's running on either GPU.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is built for 1440p gaming without compromises. However, we recommend turning down the settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for decent framerates. Also, turn on DLSS to maintain around 50-60 FPS in the game.

These are the best settings to use in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 when it's running on the RTX 3070:

Graphics

Graphics settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for the RTX 3070 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Advanced settings list for the 3070 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Low

Low Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than its non-Ti sibling. Gamers on the former can crank up the settings slightly higher without losing a ton of performance on this card. We still recommend relying on DLSS. However, this time, it's to ensure consistent performance.

The best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for the RTX 3070 Ti is as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

The recommended advanced settings for the RTX 3070 Ti (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: High

High Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Medium

Medium Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Nvidia's RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti rank among the most powerful graphics cards in the market. Thus, it is no surprise they perform well in Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most demanding video games around.