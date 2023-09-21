Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can easily play Cyberpunk 2077 since they were launched as 4K gaming graphics cards. Mainly targeting enthusiasts, these GPUs continue to rank among the most powerful graphics cards ever made. They can handle every modern AAA title with ease despite having competition from the much more capable RTX 4080.
Cyberpunk 2077, with its new 2.0 update, now looks better than ever. The game is also getting the Phantom Liberty expansion in a few days. In this article, we will list the best graphics settings in the game for the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti graphics cards.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080
Both the RTX 3080 10 GB and 12 GB GPUs pack enough graphics horsepower to play Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty at 4K. However, we recommend a mix of medium, high, and ultra settings with DLSS turned on and set to Balanced for the best in-game experience.
The following is our detailed recommendation for the best settings on the last-gen 80-class graphics card:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Low
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti
The RTX 3080 Ti is considerably more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings even further on this GPU without losing a ton of performance. However, we still recommend a mix of high and ultra settings with DLSS turned on.
The following settings work best for the RTX 3080 Ti in Cyberpunk 2077:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: High
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Distance shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: Ultra
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Medium
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are some of the most expensive rendering powerhouses in the market. The graphics cards can easily handle Cyberpunk 2077, which is one of the most demanding titles in the market right now.