Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0): Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can easily play Cyberpunk 2077 since they were launched as 4K gaming graphics cards. Mainly targeting enthusiasts, these GPUs continue to rank among the most powerful graphics cards ever made. They can handle every modern AAA title with ease despite having competition from the much more capable RTX 4080.

Cyberpunk 2077, with its new 2.0 update, now looks better than ever. The game is also getting the Phantom Liberty expansion in a few days. In this article, we will list the best graphics settings in the game for the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti graphics cards.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

Both the RTX 3080 10 GB and 12 GB GPUs pack enough graphics horsepower to play Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty at 4K. However, we recommend a mix of medium, high, and ultra settings with DLSS turned on and set to Balanced for the best in-game experience.

The following is our detailed recommendation for the best settings on the last-gen 80-class graphics card:

The graphics options in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

These advanced settings work the best in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Low

Low Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is considerably more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings even further on this GPU without losing a ton of performance. However, we still recommend a mix of high and ultra settings with DLSS turned on.

The following settings work best for the RTX 3080 Ti in Cyberpunk 2077:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

A mix of high and ultra settings is perfect for the RTX 3080 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: High

High Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Distance shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Medium

Medium Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are some of the most expensive rendering powerhouses in the market. The graphics cards can easily handle Cyberpunk 2077, which is one of the most demanding titles in the market right now.