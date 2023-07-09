Does Threads use hashtags? 

Threads, Meta's new rival to Twitter, has recently gone live and seen a significant increase in signups since its launch on July 6, 2023. The platform has crossed over 70 million users, which speaks a lot about its increasing popularity. Instagram's spinoff, Threads, gives precedence to conversations over visual content. By logging in with your Instagram account, you can share text updates and participate in public discussions.

The popularity of this app demonstrates the ability Meta has to be innovative and stay on top of trends, reshaping the social media landscape and establishing new standards for user engagement and growth. With that being said, this article will focus on whether hashtags work or not on the new platform.

Do hashtags work on Threads?

Hashtags are not currently supported by Threads. For many social media users who have grown accustomed to using them over the past few years, the lack of this feature can be good and bad news. Only after some time has passed will it be possible to assess the effect of this omission on the popularity of this new platform.

What are the features of Threads?

Instagram's extension allows some features which are arguably better than Twitter's (Image via Meta)

Twitter's robust rival has many similar features but misses some that we are used to working with. Here are the features present on threads:

Character limits and Instagram integration

Users with verified Instagram accounts can keep their esteemed blue badge on Threads, denoting recognition and authenticity. Similar functionality is available on Twitter for $8 per month, granting access to a 25,000-character limit. As of now, Meta hasn't presented a comparable choice.

The app provides seamless Instagram integration, including importing bio and followers/following information.

Is Threads ad-free?

Threads follows the same content policies as Instagram and offers users the same controls for muting and blocking harassing or inappropriately behaving accounts. This also includes hiding content based on words and phrases.

However, the best feature of this extension is its ad-free experience, according to Bloomberg. The company wants to excite users and provide an uninterrupted experience which is a win for the general public.

What features are missing on Threads?

Being a new app, most users would not expect it to offer too much right after its launch. However, this is not the case with the Instagram extension from Meta. After all, it is Twitter's immediate competitor. Here is a list of features missing from the new social media platform:

1) Problems with the feed

There is no way to find news on the platform as of now. Moreover, users are complaining on social media platforms that the feed often shows content in no chronological order.

2) Concerns with privacy

The platform launched across 100 countries except for the EU. This is because the EU's authorities are concerned about data collection and the security of the users. The main hurdle is the significant amount of information users must share with Meta. This requirement has raised eyebrows among privacy-conscious individuals.

3) Problems with switching accounts

Those who manage multiple accounts are habituated to quickly switching between various accounts. However, this feature is currently not available in the app. Users managing multiple brands or personal and professional accounts may find navigation and management to be more time-consuming and difficult in the absence of a quick switch feature.

Hashtags don't work on the Platform currently, although this is not something that can't be fixed with future updates. The Instagram extension is booming in popularity within the first few days of its launch, and Meta has done a good job placing their product in the market.

It may possibly replace Twitter someday based on the fact that users are frustrated with the new sets of rules imposed every month by the latter and seek a more organized social platform to share their opinions.

