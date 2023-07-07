5 features missing on Threads

Threads, the latest offering from Meta, has burst onto the scene with a promise of a fresh, intimate space for users to connect. However, despite the initial fanfare and an impressive 50 million sign-ups within the first few days of its launch, this new app seems to be a puzzle with some pieces missing.

As users navigate this new platform, it has come to lightc that it lacks some of the key features that have become second nature in the world of social media. The absence of these features, some argue, is preventing this new app from truly taking flight and becoming a viable alternative to platforms like Twitter.

So, what are these missing pieces in the puzzle? And more importantly, why do they matter? Let's delve into the details, uncover the five key features currently absent from Threads, and explore why their inclusion could be a game-changer for this budding platform.

What's missing in Threads?

Threads, despite its promising start, seems to be lacking some fundamental features that users have come to expect from a social media platform. Here are five key features that are currently missing from Threads:

1) A way to find news

Russ Jones @RussInCheshire So what's bad on Threads?



Not much, other than general Meta evilness.



The main missing feature is the ability to filter your timeline to ONLY show people you follow. But that's also temporary, as I understand it. Once Threads has enough users, it's worthwhile filtering. So what's bad on Threads?Not much, other than general Meta evilness.The main missing feature is the ability to filter your timeline to ONLY show people you follow. But that's also temporary, as I understand it. Once Threads has enough users, it's worthwhile filtering.

One of the most significant features missing from threads is a way to discover news, live sports, and events in real-time. This is something that Twitter excels at, and it's a feature that many users have come to rely on.

Without hashtags, following trending topics and engaging in relevant conversations is impossible. This is a major drawback for Threads, as it hinders users from staying up-to-date with the latest news and events.

2) Direct messaging capabilities

Heidi @HeidiBriones threads sucks. no trending topics. no search functionality. no DMs. no spaces. it's just a bunch of people hating on twitter. TWITTER IS THE ONLY TWITTER. get over it. threads sucks. no trending topics. no search functionality. no DMs. no spaces. it's just a bunch of people hating on twitter. TWITTER IS THE ONLY TWITTER. get over it.

A surprising omission in this app is the lack of direct messaging capabilities. In a world where private, one-on-one conversations are a staple of social media interactions, the absence of this feature is noticeable.

As it stands, users are required to reply within a thread, which can limit the privacy and personal nature of their conversations. While users speculate that the platform might steer users towards using other messaging apps to share threads, integrating a direct messaging feature within the app would undoubtedly enhance the user experience.

3) A chronological feed

Blunty @BluntNate SO.…Threads.

Pure algorithmic feed, I CANNOT just see what I CHOOSE to see.

No follows only or chronological feed.

No DM Functionality

Hashtags don't work (BAFFLING considering it's built on IG, & folk SPAMtheF tags there)

No trends etc.

"HALF BAKED" doesn't begin to describe it SO.…Threads.Pure algorithmic feed, I CANNOT just see what I CHOOSE to see.No follows only or chronological feed.No DM FunctionalityHashtags don't work (BAFFLING considering it's built on IG, & folk SPAMtheF tags there)No trends etc."HALF BAKED" doesn't begin to describe it https://t.co/a1pCc2WLkf

How content is presented plays a pivotal role in shaping the user experience. Threads deviates from the norm by not offering a chronological feed. This feature, a staple on many social media platforms, allows users to stay abreast with real-time events and discussions, providing a sense of order and continuity.

This app's posts appear in a seemingly random sequence, creating a mosaic of thoughts and ideas without a temporal anchor. This approach can lead to a sense of chaos and confusion as users grapple to piece together narratives or follow ongoing discussions.

The absence of a chronological feed disrupts the natural flow of information, making it harder for users to engage with content in a meaningful and timely manner. Addressing this missing piece could significantly enhance the user experience.

4) Platform switching and privacy concerns

Brad Groux @BradGroux FYI - Before you download Meta's new Twitter challenger "Threads, an Instagram App" - you should know the serious privacy concerns with it. Threads will be tracking data across 160 categories on your devices. ONE HUNDRED AND SIXTY! YOU are the product. apps.apple.com/us/app/threads… FYI - Before you download Meta's new Twitter challenger "Threads, an Instagram App" - you should know the serious privacy concerns with it. Threads will be tracking data across 160 categories on your devices. ONE HUNDRED AND SIXTY! YOU are the product. apps.apple.com/us/app/threads… https://t.co/AeSXTJNHYq

In an era where data privacy is a paramount concern, the transition to a new social media platform comes with its own set of challenges. One of the primary hurdles is the significant amount of private information that users must share with Meta. This requirement has raised eyebrows among privacy-conscious users, who are wary of the potential implications of sharing such extensive data.

Moreover, the decision to switch to Threads is not without its consequences. Currently, if a user decides to delete their Threads account, their Instagram account also gets deleted. This intertwining of accounts adds an extra layer of complexity for users who may want to explore the new option while maintaining their presence on Instagram. It's a digital conundrum that could deter potential users and make the transition to this app less appealing. Addressing these privacy and platform-switching concerns could be crucial in attracting and retaining users.

5) Quick account switching

The ability to effortlessly switch between different accounts is a feature that users have come to expect, especially those managing multiple accounts. However, this feature is currently absent from this app. For users who manage personal and professional accounts, or those handling multiple brand accounts, the lack of a quick switch feature can make navigation and management more time-consuming and cumbersome.

